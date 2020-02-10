Best LG TVs 2020: LCD, OLED, 4K HDR

Best LG TV Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi? ‘S compilation of the best LG TVs that you can buy in 2020.

When it comes to buying a new TV, it is obviously worth looking around. However, if you previously owned a LG TV and want to keep the same look, we have some excellent recommendations for you.

LG makes some of the best 4K OLED TVs. In addition, OLED panels are sold to competitors such as Panasonic, Philips and Sony, which they then use in their own TV sets.

All TVs shown here are 4K OLED devices and support HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG – but not HDR10 +.

All sets in our list use LG’s colorful webOS operating system. At first glance, it looks good and is fairly easy to get to grips with, but when you grow up with Android TV or the Samsung Tizen system, some menus take a bit of getting used to.

After all, the TVs in this list are all at least 55 inches tall – LG OLEDs are currently no smaller than that (though that will change soon). If you want something smaller right now, check out our list of the best TVs you can buy. Have fun watching!

MORE:

Best 4K TVs 2020

1. LG OLED65C9PLA

LG’s current OLED core model defies expectations with impressive performance.

SPECIFICATIONS

Panel Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Advanced HDR from Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 86 x 145 x 25 cm

Reasons to buy

Nice, subtle design

Rich but natural pictures

Strong sound

Reasons to avoid

Could be lighter

Beaten for movement

Spiral menus

This is a beautiful looking set. It is incredibly thin (only 4.7 cm at the thickest point) and the speakers are completely invisible from the front. It’s just as smart inside: the second generation A9 processor has artificial intelligence to optimize image and sound depending on content and space. The black levels are as good as you would expect from an OLED device and it is very bright for an OLED. The colors are lovely, with a slight fullness that gives the skin tones an organic, natural feeling. Sounds good too. One of the best TVs currently.

Read the whole LG OLED65C9PLA review

(Photo credit: future)

2. LG OLED55C9PLA

The cheapest 2019 LG OLED that has all the frills

SPECIFICATIONS

Panel Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Advanced HDR from Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 74 x 123 x 25 cm

Reasons to buy

Rich and natural colors

Perfect blacks

Real upscaling class

Reasons to avoid

The finest dark details are missing

Sound is not spectacular

The 55-inch version of the TV above is actually the cheapest way to get the best picture that LG currently offers (there is a B9 model that is cheaper but uses the processor from last year). As far as the picture is concerned, it is exactly the right thing for you: perfect black tones, precise contrasts and a fantastic effect. The audio reproduction is not quite as good as with the 65-inch version. We therefore recommend adding a separate sound solution such as a soundbar. If you don’t want that, check out the E9 below.

Read the whole LG OLED55C9PLA review

(Photo credit: Future / Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime)

3. LG OLED65B9PLA

The affordable B9 OLED from LG offers the technology of 2018 in a 2019 panel.

SPECIFICATIONS

Panel Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Advanced HDR from Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 87 x 145 x 25 cm

Reasons to buy

Brilliant color

Nice detail

Good price

Reasons to avoid

Average dark / light production

Audio a little subdued

The LG B9 is a mix of old and new – it combines the company’s 2018 processor with its 2019 OLED panel. It is the cheapest model in LG’s current OLED series and is indeed an attractive offer.

The picture is natural, colorful and rich in contrast, regardless of whether you are viewing it in 4K or in HD quality. Regardless of what processor power is lacking, your viewing experience will certainly not be affected.

There are small discrepancies in light and dark details that the top LG processor offers, and it’s worth paying the extra if you can. As for this price offer, the LG OLED65B9PLA receives our full vote of confidence.

Read the whole LG OLED65B9PLA review

(Photo credit: Future / Amazon)

4. LG OLED55E9PLA

An impressive OLED picture with the right sound.

SPECIFICATIONS

Panel Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Advanced HDR from Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 75 x 123 x 22 cm

Reasons to buy

Deep, rich black

Great sense of realism

Solid, heavy sound

Reasons to avoid

Movement could be more natural

Not the last word in black detail

No HDR10 + support

Like the look of the LG C9, but do you want to have an improved sound built in? This E9 could be just the thing. It creates exactly the kind of picture we hope for and complements it with an impressive tonal suitability.

This E9 has more speakers than its siblings (4.2 vs. 2.2 channels), more amplifier power (60 W vs. 40 W) and a slightly different positioning (forward and downward firing). The result is a sound performance that none of our tested sound bars can beat for less than 500 euros, and that without additional boxes or cables!

Read the whole LG OLED55E9PLA review

5. LG OLED55C8PLA

An excellent all-rounder at an attractive price. Our TV product of the year 2018.

SPECIFICATIONS

Panel Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Advanced HDR from Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 76 x 123 x 23 cm

Reasons to buy

Bright, punchy and sharp

Natural pictures

Amazing upscaling

Reasons to avoid

Iffy motion processing

Confusing menus

So-so tone

This model of the C8 2018 is not quite as innovative as the C9 2019, which is number 1 on this list, but it is still extremely competitive, not to mention an excellent price-performance ratio. It offers a wide range of what’s great about the C9. So the detail is excellent, the pictures are vivid and there is a great sense of realism and depth. A brilliant performer and definitely one for your shortlist at his current price.

Read the whole LG OLED55C8PLA review

6. LG OLED65C8PLA

A large and beautiful LG TV with a vivid, detailed picture.

SPECIFICATIONS

Panel Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Advanced HDR from Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 88 x 145 x 23 cm

Reasons to buy

Sensational 4K picture

Impressive upscaling

Easy to use operating system

This is the big brother of the 55 inch C8 OLED TV mentioned above. The same Alpha 9 processor is used, so you get all the image enhancements and the image is practically identical. The image has a sensational level of detail, and while motion processing isn’t the LG’s greatest strength, this set keeps the action under control. It also sounds relatively solid. It is difficult for you to find another television in this size that offers this quality for this small money.

Read the whole LG OLED65C8PLA review

7. LG OLED55E8PLA

Weightier sound than a C8, stunning picture and more affordable than ever.

SPECIFICATIONS

Panel Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Advanced HDR from Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 78 x 123 x 22 cm

Reasons to buy

Top of the class

Striking design

Well-equipped smarts

This is another LG TV from 2018 that has seen a huge drop in prices since its launch last year. It comes with a built-in soundbar that improves the audio compared to the C8, and a stand that makes it appear floating. The image quality is usually excellent, with an impressive contrast and vivid colors. With voice control and the reliable LG webOS operating system, you have one of the most powerful and best-equipped 55-inch LG TVs that you are likely to see.

Read the whole LG OLED55E8PLA review

MORE: