Best AV Receiver 2020: Brilliant Home Theater Amplifiers

Best AV Receiver Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi? ‘S compilation of the best home theater amplifiers that you can buy in 2020.

Of course, sound bars are available in bulk to increase the sound performance of your TV. But if you really want the right home theater experience, there really is no substitute for a set of surround sound speakers and an AV receiver.

The home theater amplifier is the head and soul of every home theater system and ensures that your television and films sound powerful, detailed and dynamic and really offer you an impressive experience.

AV receivers now offer Dolby Atmos and DTS: X support for adding even more sound channels with additional height channel speakers or for playing Vanilla 5.1 surround sound. Expect HDMI inputs that can be transmitted over 4K and HDR video with voice assistants, Bluetooth wireless audio and Apple AirPlay. Above all, the best AV receivers deliver a brilliant, room-filling sound.

1. Denon AVR-X3600H

A powerful upgrade for the award-winning AVR-X3500H.

SPECIFICATIONS

Power: 180W | Channels: 9 | Video support: 4K HDR | Surround formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 8 | Wireless Internet access: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Dimensions: 16.7 x 43.4 x 3 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Gain channels added

More performance than its predecessor

Gains valuable technologies

Sometimes the differences between the Denon home theater generations can be slight. However, this is not the case with the AVR-X3600H.

Instead of just being an update to the award-winning AVR-X3500H, it’s now closer to the next model, with two additional amplifier channels and processor power for another pair, improved power supply and power transformer, and extruded aluminum heat sink.

But above all, the sound is streamlined in an impressive way. His predecessor had muscles, but this Denon is even more clearly defined and fully fit for combat. That is why we named it AV Receiver Product of the Year in 2019.

Read the full review: Denon AVR-X3600H

2. Sony STR-DN1080

Best AV receiver in its class. A great piece of kit.

SPECIFICATIONS

Video support: 4K HDR | Surround formats: Dolby Atmos & DTS: X | HDMI inputs: 6 | Hi-Res audio: 24 bit / 192 kHz & DSD | Bluetooth: Yes | Streaming Services: Spotify, tide. Qobuz, AirPlay, YouTube | Audio Channels: 7.2 | Dimensions: 15.6 x 43 x 33 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Punchy, agile and precise

Pleasant and dynamic performance

Comprehensive functions

Reasons to avoid

A backlit remote would be nice

The fact that this has been our product of the year for two years in a row and received a third award in 2019 tells you everything you need to know. This extremely talented AV receiver was the best in class when we originally tested it for around £ 500. Now that it has dropped to £ 429, it is sensational value for money.

As for the sound, let’s just say you have to spend a lot more money to get a better performance. The feature-rich Sony STR-DN1080 sounds fantastic and is deep in its reserves to deliver performance with punch, dynamics and authority that we are not used to from home theater amplifiers at this price.

Read the full review: Sony STR-DN1080

3. Denon AVR-X3500H

The AVR-X3500H was an award winner of 2018 with excellent features and an even stronger performance.

SPECIFICATIONS

Power: 180W | Channels: 7.2 | HDMI inputs: 8 | HDMI Outputs: 3 | Video support: 4K, HDR | Surround formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, DTS Virtual: X | Dimensions: 43.4 x 16.7 x 39.1 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Stronger than its predecessor

Detailed, full-bodied and musical

Alexa voice control

The Denon AVR-X3500H is a 7.2-channel home theater amplifier with numerous functions, including Alexa Voice Control and Apple AirPlay2. Connectivity extends to eight HDMI inputs and there is even a phono stage for a turntable.

The fact that driving with our reference PMC Twenty5 package is comfortable speaks volumes – it delivers the rumble and pounding of high-action thrillers and provides additional solidity across the board. Voices and soundtracks benefit from his authority and stability. If you want to step up from a budget booster, this is a great way.

Read the full review: Denon AVR-X3500H

4. Denon AVR-X4500H

Another talented AV amplifier from Denon’s excellent range.

SPECIFICATIONS

Power: 125W | Channels: 7.2 | HDMI inputs: 8 | HDMI Outputs: 3 | Video support: 4K, HDR | Surround formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, DTS Virtual: X | Characteristics: AirPlay 2, Siri, optional Alexa and Google Assistant | Dimensions: 17 x 43 x 38 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Has strength and presence

Expressive and powerful

Many functions

The AVR-X4500H is part of the same Denon-winning product line as the X3500H, but unlike the model that is nearing the end of its life, the X4500H will not be released from service until 2020.

This amplifier has a gain of 125 W (at 8 ohms with two driven channels) through each of its nine channels and gives you native access to Dolby Atmos and DTS: X speaker configurations up to 7.2.2 or 5.2.4 while the 11.2-channel processing is done means you can continue to 7.2.4 if you are ready to add an additional two-channel amplifier. And almost every specification and function you could ask for in a modern AV amplifier.

But it’s only about the sound. There is a lot of power here, which can be seen in the meaty lower part, which ensures punch and weight without impairing the clean, evenly balanced sound. Timing and dynamics are top notch and ensure that even music is fine for a surround sound amplifier. But surround sound is the strength of this amplifier, and if you have the money, you can’t get much better.

Read the full review: Denon AVR-X4500H

5. Denon AVC-X6500H

What HiFi? Award winner 2018. Denon is the leader with this premium home theater amplifier.

SPECIFICATIONS

Power: 140W | Channels: 11 | Video support: 4K HDR | Surround formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 8 | Wireless Internet access: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Dimensions: 16.7 x 43.4 x 3 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Powerful and detailed sound

Good times with music and films

Fine list of functions

Despite the change in model name, this is essentially a refreshment from last year’s award-winning AVR-X6400H.

We could have simply rebooked our AVR-X6400H test and cited it with the remark “Imagine it, but better”. That wouldn’t have taken into account that Alexa Voice Control and Apple AirPlay2 were added to Denon’s functional arsenal, but it would still be a decent summary of the AVC-X6500H’s sound functions.

Once again, it is proof that Denon refuses to rest on his laurels when it comes to leading the home theater amplifier market.

Read the full review: Denon AVC-X6500H

6. Onkyo TX-NR686

This Onkyo is a good sounding amplifier with a good discount.

SPECIFICATIONS

Power: 165W | Channels: 7.2 | Video support: 4K HDR | Surround formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS: X | HDMI inputs: 7 | Wireless Internet access: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Characteristics: Chromecast, Google Assistant, DTS Play-Fi, THX certified | Dimensions: 26 x 54 x 45 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Big, full-bodied sound

Neat levels of detail

Additional channels for the stereo zone

Although this Onkyo originally competed with home theater amplifiers that cost around £ 500, it felt worthy (in many ways) of its slightly higher price of £ 650 – and has definitely not evaded its functional responsibility. Now that you can find it for well below the original price of around £ 370, it is definitely worth considering if you want to cope with an AV amplifier.

It delivers a full-bodied, balanced sound without brightness or booming bass. Our only problem is that this Onkyo is playing it a little too safely. It’s all a little too polite, too nice. While the presentation as a whole is simple and pleasant to listen to, it lacks punch and dynamism to really pull us into what we are seeing or competing with the Denons or Sonys. But we can’t argue too much with this kind of money.

Read the full review: Onkyo TX-NR686

7. Denon AVR-X2600H

Another excellent mid-range AV receiver from Denon.

SPECIFICATIONS

Power: 150W | Channels: 7.2 | Video support: 4K HDR | Surround formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS: X | HDMI inputs: 8 | Wireless Internet access: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Characteristics: DTS Virtual: X, Apple AirPlay 2, HEOS, Amazon Alexa supported | Dimensions: 16.7 x 43.4 x 33 cm (HxWxD)

Reasons to buy

Weighty and expressive sound

eARC HDMI support

Atmos 5.2.1 compatibility

Reasons to avoid

Not the last word in a subtle way

The Denon AVR-X2600H has extremely tough competition from the above award-winning Sony home theater amplifiers, but admirably takes up its challenge. In addition to the updated functions and a larger number of connections, its sound character should also be advantageous for those who are looking for a weighty blockbuster experience.

However, it is not just a greater power that this Denon possesses: its performance is firm and powerful, with great dynamics that make the dialogue sing and bring scores to life.

Read the full review: Denon AVR-X2600H

8. Marantz SR5014

A well networked amplifier with its own unique, pleasant character.

SPECIFICATIONS

Power: 180W | Channels: 7.2 | Video support: 4K HDR | Surround formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS: X | HDMI inputs: 8 | Wireless Internet access: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Dimensions: 18 x 44 x 34 cm (HWD)

Reasons to buy

Powerful and full-bodied

No coarseness or sharp edges

Complete connections and technology

Reasons to avoid

Lack of precision and dynamic expression

The SR5014 is more than a Denon amplifier in a Marantz mask, but it is undoubtedly a close relative. You just have to look at the back of the case to find a board with connections that is almost identical in width and layout to the previous company’s outgoing AVR-X3500H receiver shown above.

With the latest version of this model, the AVR-X3600H, which raises the bar in terms of channels and price, this Marantz SR5014 is now the way to a 7.2-channel 180W system at just £ 849.

It may not reach the same heights in terms of precision or dynamics, but only a few. This is balanced by a powerful and warm presentation that is very gentle on the ear. For those looking for a powerful and smooth 7.2-channel amplifier under one wing, it has to be at the top of the list. What it does well does it very well indeed.

Read the full review: Marantz SR5014

9. Yamaha RX-A1080

A good AV receiver for the money.

SPECIFICATIONS

Power: 170W | Channels: 7.2 | Video support: 4K HDR | Surround formats: Dolby Atmos, DTS: X | HDMI inputs: 7 | Wireless Internet access: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Dimensions: 18.2 x 43.5 x 43.9 cm (HWD)

Reasons to buy

Huge sound

A lot of detail

Many functions

Yamaha premium AV receivers usually have a number of secure bets: the build is at least the price; It will have an incredible sound field. and there will be more features than a Sunday newspaper. And the RX-A1080 delivers on this front.

In addition to the selection of digital and analog inputs for music sources, Yamaha has equipped the RX-A1080 with integrated streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer and offers support for the amplifier voice control controlled by Alexa.

The performance is smooth and well rounded and offers the same character for an effect that switches back and forth between the speakers, starting behind our right shoulder and in front left. In terms of organization, timing and dynamism, however, it is a step behind the Denon range. Not light years, but behind it. However, if you value really great sound and generally want to enjoy Yamaha’s Sonic Signature, it’s worth an audition.

Read the full review: Yamaha RX-A1080