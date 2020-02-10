Best 40, 42 and 43 inch TVs: small TV bargains

How to buy the best 40-, 42- and 43-inch TVs: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?

Manufacturers really want you to buy one of their largest and most expensive televisions. To such an extent that they make almost no effort to promote their smaller sets.

But for many people, a 65-inch TV is too big, and even a 50-inch TV is a stretch. This is where the 40, 42 or 43 inch television comes into play. If we don’t forget, this was still considered large for a television a few years ago, and a television in one of these sizes can still be quite cinematic without turning your lounge into an odeon.

Unfortunately, flagship specs are rarely, if ever, available in sizes like this – so the smallest OLED currently available is 55 inches – and if it’s as big as you can, you’ll have to accept that your new TV will likely work a bit be basic compared to the largest and best sets out there.

As mentioned earlier, you won’t find an OLED of this size. So you’ll see LED backlit LCD models, which are generally the finest. Direct LED backlights (also known as full array backlights) are not uncommon in these sizes, but they are quite rare.

It is now common to find 4K on 40, 42, and 43-inch sets even when the budget has run out, and support for HDR formats is usually included as well. However, the maximum brightness and color depth are often somewhat limited. Therefore, it is generally best not to expect the impressive HDR performance that you get from larger, more expensive devices.

TVs of this size almost always have an intelligent platform through which streaming apps can be accessed, although the operating system may be somewhat limited compared to more premium TVs of the same brand. At the very least, you should expect Netflix and Amazon Video to be on board.

Do you have it all Then here are our favorite TVs with 40, 42 and 43 inches for your delicacies.

(Photo credit: future)

1. Samsung UE43RU7470

The best “small” TV at the moment – and at a good price-performance ratio

SPECIFICATIONS

type: LCD with Edge LED backlight Resolution: 4K | HDMI inputs: 3 | HDR: HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG | Dimensions (HWD, without stand): 56 x 97 x 5.8 cm

Reasons to buy

Sparpreis

Excellent 1080p scaling

Impressive HDR performance

The Samsung UE43RU7470 seems to be incredibly affordable. It sets the right standards – 4K, HDR (including HDR10 +) and an unrivaled selection of streaming apps, including the brilliant Apple TV and arguably the best user experience in the industry. All of this wrapped up in a lifestyle-friendly 43 inches and at a wallet-friendly price of £ 429.

To top it off, the performance is excellent. A higher-quality (and therefore almost certainly a higher-quality) television will be even brighter than this, but the RU7470 is powerful on its own and tackles colors and definitions much more subtly and subtly than you might expect. All in all, it’s a nice TV to watch and live with.

It’s worth noting that the UE43RU7470 is an exclusive Currys model, but according to Samsung, the performance is identical to that of the UE43RU7400 and UE43RU7410, with the only difference that the three models are aesthetic. Since we haven’t tested all variants, we cannot vouch for them, but there is little reason to doubt Samsung’s claim.

Read the full review: Samsung UE43RU7470

(Photo credit: Future / Expanse, Amazon Prime)

2. Samsung UE43RU7020

Samsung’s cheapest current TV

SPECIFICATIONS

type: LCD with Edge LED backlight Resolution: 4K | HDMI inputs: 3 | HDR: HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG | Dimensions (HWD, without stand): 56 x 97 x 5.8 cm

Reasons to buy

Good HDR handling

Excellent intelligent platform

Strong detail and scaling

Reasons to avoid

Inconspicuous audio

Slight color inconsistency

One or two notches under the UE43RU7470, shown above, is the UE43RU7020. It loses the voice assistant swish One Remote and Bixby and replaces the Dynamic Crystal Control color technology from Samsung for the less advanced PurColor technology, but also saves some money.

Ultimately, we think it’s worth expanding the 7470, but if the price gap widened to well over £ 60 (which was the difference when we tested both models), it may be worth saving. The 7020 is definitely a strong performer.

Read the full review: Samsung UE43RU7020

(Photo credit: Future / Modern Love, Amazon Prime)

3. Panasonic TX-40GX800

Crunchy and bright, but this “small” TV has a fairly high price

SPECIFICATIONS

type: LCD with Edge LED backlight Resolution: 4K | HDMI inputs: 3 | HDR: HDR10, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, HLG | Dimensions (HWD, without stand): 52 x 90 x 6.3 cm

Reasons to buy

Vivid and powerful picture

Supports all HDR formats

Clear, balanced audio

Reasons to avoid

The picture lacks the nuance

SDR details may vary

The big news is that the “small” GX800 supports all common HDR formats – HDR10, HLG, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. This is great news for those who don’t want to back up their bets.

The performance is also strong. This is an expressive and vivid picture with lots of details. The tone is clear and easy to understand.

While the above Samsung’s are more balanced in their delivery and have a better operating system – they’re cheaper too – but if the 3 inch distance makes the difference or you really want Dolby Vision support, the GX800 is the right one, a strong option ,

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-40GX800