Bernie Sanders fires back at CNN’s Tapper after being confronted with earlier statements about income inequality – Raw Story

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) shot back on CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday morning after the “State of the Union” host had written a 45-year quote that he made about income inequality.

Years ago, the CNN host mentioned a claim by Sander about his campaign platform that focuses on income inequality, which caused the candidate-candidate to return quickly.

“Our K-File research team discovered that you said in 1974 that it should be illegal to earn more money than anyone could spend in his or her life. You suggested a maximum -, “Tapper began before he was cut.

“What year was that?” Sanders interrupted. “

“It was 45 years ago,” Tapper replied. “

“Look, Jake, in all respect, that was 7 years before I was – did you go back to my third grade essay when I was in PS 197?” Sanders replied. “Let’s talk about my mayor’s record where I was a transforming mayor three times. You know, we can go back to things I said in the 70s. I don’t think it’s productive. I have been a senator for 16 years – 14 years senator, 16 years congressman. “

“This is the point,” he went on. “If you have three people who have more wealth than the lower half of America, when half of people live from salary to salary, when 500,000 Americans sleep on the street, yes, the rich have to pay and the big companies have to pay their fair share of the taxes. We will raise taxes considerably on billionaires – no apologies for that. “

View below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBefA1SyNyg (/ embed)

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).