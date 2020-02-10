Ben Simmons 76’s teammate Matisse Thybulle grew up in Sydney … and could become a Boomer in Tokyo

One of Ben Simmons’ teammates in Philly could be the difference maker when the Boomers insist on the medal glory of the Tokyo Olympics.

That is because we are learning more and more about the Australian roots of Matisse Thybulle, how proud he is of them and what that could mean for the Boomers.

When Thybulle was drafted, we knew that he grew up in Sydney for some time, but whether he was a dual citizen of both Australia and the US was not confirmed.

Well, now it is, with the 76ers confirming that Thybulle is a double citizen of both countries, who lived in Sydney between the ages of two to nine.

“I am absolutely proud of Australia,” Thybulle told NBC Sports in a recent interview …

“If I live outside the US, I feel like you get a certain perspective that you really can’t live here, just because so much of the world is dominated by the US, whether it’s media, fashion or music, is all powered by the US, and because we live here, we are a bit in this filter bubble of our own world.

“Growing up in Australia, I think, gave me perspective as a child.”

Although Thybulle is still just a rookie in the NBA, he has established himself as one of the most avid defenders of the competition, taking an average of 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to the 76ers’ matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Monday (AEDT).

He is eligible to play for the Boomers; a team that is now being coached by Brett Brown, who is also the captain of the 76ers.

“I mean, it’s all in the back of our mind and I know we’re excited to have a conversation as soon as we can, but now we’re focused on taking care of this season,” Thybulle told ESPN last week.

“I think the opportunity to play at the Olympic Games itself is an honor. Something that is bigger than you, such as your country and whatever that country stands for, is a huge opportunity.

“For myself, I cannot say that I have thought too much about what I would like to go to, what (opportunity) I would like to take, but I think this season will be a good opportunity to present myself and find out which opportunities I have at the end of the season. “

When asked to play for the Boomers, Thybulle management told Olgun Uluc of foxsports.com.au that “it would be overbearing to talk about the Australian national team right now.”

