Ben Carson explains how the possession of Mar-a-Lago proves that Trump is “not a racist” – Raw Story

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development offers a new theory to deduce criticism that President Donald Trump is racist.

“Housing minister Ben Carson seemed to deviate from prepared comments when he introduced Donald Trump on Friday and stated that the president is” not a racist “and pointed out how he treats members and aid workers at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida , “Politico reported.

Advisor Jared Kushner is said to be behind a “strategy change” by the Trump campaign because they want to play down Trump’s racist comments and policies.

“You know, in conversation with the people who drive the cars and park the cars at Mar-a-Lago, they love him – the people who do the dishes because he is kind and compassionate,” Carson argued.

“When he bought Mar-a-Lago, he was the one who fought for Jews and blacks in the clubs who tried to exclude them. You know, people say he’s a racist, he’s not a racist, “he claimed.

BEN CARSON on Trump: “The people who drive the cars and park the cars at Mar-a-Lago – they love him … you know, people say he is a racist – he is not a racist.” pic.twitter.com/l1OTm9S7LZ

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) 7 February 2020

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).