Beautiful anime-inspired MMO “Dragon Raja” launches February 27

Dragon Raja is an emerging MMO with anime-inspired graphic images and high-quality visuals and will be officially launched on 27 February.

It is now also available for pre-registration on Google Play, so you can be notified as soon as it is available. Dragon Raja will be a free game, but there will be in-game micro-transactions for the revenue-generating model.

If you’ve never heard of this game and are a fan of MMO games, this is a game that you can watch. It is perhaps the most ambitious MMO on mobile so far, and not just because of the hi-fi graphics. But that is part of it.

Dragon Raja is an MMO with a wide range of dynamic content

Unlike most MMOs on mobile, Dragon Raja gives players a lot to do.

It features tons of dynamic content, with the ability for players to choose exactly how they play. Decisions affect the game, but there is so much more to enjoy here.

You can play Dragon Raja like any normal MMO. It has missions that you must complete so that you can take your character to the next level. It has dungeons and raids and boss fights. It has PvP so you can test your strength against other players.

Missions also vary based on what you do, and NPCs can also respond differently. The game even has multiple endings for the story portion of the content, so there is a huge amount of replay value here.

The game has an extremely extensive character maker

Creator from a pre-release version of the game

Not everyone likes to spend time creating a character. At least not in a way that lasts more than an hour before you start the actual game.

However, if character makers are your thing, Dragon Raja has one that is insanely detailed. It is almost the same as what you will find in Black Desert Mobile.

For example, you can change the appearance of your students and change the color from there. This is not as extensive as BDM, because you can change the pupil, iris and lens in that game before you even touch the color.

But there is much you can do here in Dragon Raja, including changing the color saturation, changing the lashes, makeup, eyebrows and more. Those are also only the parts of the character’s face. In short, you have many options so that you can make your character completely unique.

There even seems to be a Sharingan-like option for the students to satisfy the Naruto fans, which you can see in the image above.

You will press hard to find better graphic images

The visuals of Black Desert Mobile are amazing. And it really shows how far mobile game images have come. However, Dragon Raja should not be taken lightly.

As you can see in some of the other pre-release images, images are very hi-fi.

Developer Archosaur Games built Dragon Raja with Unreal Engine 4 and even managed to integrate things like mirror reflections that change in real time. However, the character models are not the only things that look great. The world around you is also very detailed.

And it responds to players. For example, you can walk on snow and see footsteps and snow sliding under your feet. Water splashes if you run over it and you can even slide into icy ground if you move too fast and are not careful.

There is a huge amount of detail in the game, which will be even clearer when you explore the wider part of the vast world that it has to offer. Then you get into the fight that looks just as good if not better than Black Desert Mobile.

If you like games with beautiful images and many things, this is probably something for you. And you can view it yourself at the end of this month.