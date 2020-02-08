Bears, Bengal About Joe Burrow Trade?

Are the bears and Bengal discussing a Joe Burrow trade?

Chicago came in last season as a popular choice to make a deep play-off run. It seems crazy now, but quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was once the favorite to win the MVP prize.

On paper it makes sense.

The bears seemed to have one of the most formidable defenses of the competition. Trubisky seemed to be a competent game manager in 2018 and proved to be able to do just enough to not lose the game to his team.

Unfortunately everything fell apart in 2019.

Trubisky went backwards. The defense got tired of holding his team in matches that it would eventually lose.

When it was all said and done, the Bears finished the year 8-8 and were not one of the two NFC North teams that eventually reached the postseason.

This week, former NFL player and current sports radio presenter Dan Sileo suggested that Cincinnati was currently listening to trade offers for his first overall choice in the 2020 NFL Draft.

One of the teams with whom the Bengal discussed a possible swap? Chicago.

. @ Bengals I heard they listen to offers for the # 1 choice in the @NFL Draft of:

1. @Chargers

2. @MiamiDolphins

3. @Broncos

4. @ChicagoBears

5. @Buccaneers

– Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) 8 February 2020

If the bears really talk to the Bengal about an exchange, it can only mean that they are aiming for Burrow. There is no other person in the draw worth earning mortgage assets to rise so high.

The big question is: what could CEO Ryan Pace Cincinnati really offer in exchange for the best overall selection?

According to Sileo, the bears consider exchanging Khalil Mack if the right offer is made.

In 2020, Mack is in the third season of a six-year deal that pays him more than $ 140 million.

Especially next season, his direct cap hit is $ 26.6 million.

That is of course a lot of money, but if someone is worth it, it is the All Pro linebacker.

Probably the bears should give up Mack and someone like Kyle Fuller to get the Bengal bite.

If that does not eventually become the package, Chicago could also offer its first round pick in 2021.

Would that be enough for the Bengal to trade? It’s hard to say.

Realistically, many teams seem to be able to put more lucrative offers on the table if Cincinnati is really willing to handle Burrow.

Does this mean that a deal will certainly not happen? Of course not. Everything is possible in the NFL.

However, is it likely that it will happen? Yes, that is undeniably the case.

