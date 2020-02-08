BBL Final: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars – live action as it happens or not

After the weather had played God and the rain had vanished, Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Stars for the BBL 09 title in a game limited to 14 overs each. FOLLOW THE LAST LIVE!

After it seemed as if the trophy would be handed over without a ball joint due to heavy rain over the SCG, the competition will continue, although reduced to 14 overs-a-side.

The game was scheduled to start at 7.15 p.m., but the bat flip will now be at 8 p.m., with the first ball of a power-over with four left at 8.15 p.m.

Meanwhile, Sixers captain Moises Henriques has urged Cricket Australia to add a spare day for future Big Bash finals to avoid the risk of rain washing away the biggest game of the season.

The Henriques team becomes champion when tonight’s blockbuster is giving way to Mother Nature. But he doesn’t want to win it that way.

“Whatever the rules for this current tournament say, it’s a pretty difficult thing to change in the last 48 hours because of a weather forecast in terms of the integrity of the tournament and the competition.

“What we don’t want is a title that is handed over without a game being played and only the top wins,” he said earlier this week.

