Bautista Agut is opposite Busta in Rotterdam

The Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta have both been taken to three sets in their respective first-round encounters at the Rotterdam Open, but have overcome a final 16 collision.

Bautista Agut came back from a set-down to defeat the Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics on Monday, 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-1.

Fucsovics was close to claiming the biggest win of his career in the second set before Bautista Agut forced a tiebreak.

The third set was just sailing for the Spaniard and a double error at 5-1 gave Bautista Agut a second match point, which he converted with a cut backhand after a fascinating rally on the net.

Fucsovics hit 40 winners, but the 41 casual errors proved to be his downfall.

“The next round will be a Spanish round against Pablo,” Bautista Agut said after the win.

“Hopefully one of us can take the title.”

In the other meeting, Carreno Busta needed two hours and 45 minutes to send the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and won 7-5 6-7 (3) 6-4.

Mannarino fired 12 aces, but he was stubborn with his second serve, while Carreno Busta, who had 17 chances to break the serve, managed to do this only four times.

At the match point in the third, a 20-shot rally was ended by Carreno Busta when he fired a forehand winner to continue and set up a final-16 collision with his countryman, who has met him twice in three encounters reports.

The Canadian eighth seed Denis Shapovalov comes into action later on Monday when he faces Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, while Brit Dan Evans takes on Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber.

