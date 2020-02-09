Bathurst, Tamworth races, tips, best bets and analysis

When Dean Mirfin’s press week became the $ 3 favorite for the sixth race, the local trainer thought it was a mistake. But the trainer does not exclude the filly, despite the step in the class. BEST BET, ANALYSIS.

That is despite the progressive filly that made a nice victory at the last start at Cowra.

She graduated that day from a horse from class 1 to class 2 and now accepts a handicap of class 4 (1208 m).

“I was surprised that she was a favorite for that race in the early markets,” Mirfin said.

“She is going well in the race and I think she has a good chance, but I thought she would have double digits. Maybe they are good judges.”

Mirfin does not exclude the Hinchinbrook mare and is not worried about testing her on a heavy track when the predicted rain falls.

Her fast racing pattern, starting from barrier two, should give her every chance on her home circuit.

********

THE HIGHEST PICKS OF SHAYNE O’CASS

BATHURST

BEST GUESS: ALSO COOL (Race 4, no. 9)

In a major run converted to Kembla two starts back and comes from almost the last to finish 1.7-lengths of the winner. Fair final also at Wyong close-up.

NEXT BEST: GREEN COAT (Race 1, No. 2)

Bjorn Baker trained gelding, who was spelled after a failed debut as a favorite on Wyong on September 1. Trials as a midweek quality horse.

BET VALUE: JUST JESSIE (Race 7, no. 10)

Forgive and forget the first run in Goulburn; she had zero luck and would come to the finish. Has talent.

LATEST bets: TAB FIXED ODDS

QUADDIE

Race 6: 5, 6, 7, 8

TRAINER TO FOLLOW

Bjorn Baker has a select team on their way to Bathurst and can easily ‘book’ the map and a few in between.

JOCKEY TO FOLLOW

Brandon Larena wins the TAB Jockeys Challenge if Bjorn Baker has the day he looks like.

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE ADVANCED PREVIEW & TIPS FROM MATT

THE HIGHEST CHOICE OF SHAYNE O’CASS

TAMWORTH

BEST GUESS: Beauty Betty (Race 1, No. 7)

Stephen Jones trained, Gerry Harvey owned / bred filly that won both tests in impressive order. Seems to have a future that goes much further.

NEXT BEST: The Light Of Day (Race 3, No.5)

Another of the Jones / Harvey Swiss Aces, this is a real hunter and is well placed to win.

********

“She was beaten in a Class 1 for her final start victory, but I feel she will love a wet track and she has no weight on her back, so I expect a good run,” Mirfin said.

Tale Of The Kraut will probably compete against her stable mate in the same race.

She brings a much stronger Highway shape to this event and was an early second favorite.

This is an important race for the pair and Mirfin wants to see both in the finish to confirm their next run, which will be in a hot race in Mudgee on March 1.

“They are both watching the Country Championships, so I need them both to run well this week,” he said.

“Tale Of The Kraut has won three in Bathurst, so she runs well there and she looks good in this race.

Camera icon Trainer Bjorn Baker. Credit: AAP, AAP / Simon Bullard

“She has played in stronger races, but Press Week is a three-year-old filly that is just starting to fill in the horse, I think she will be.

“Tale Of The Kraut is a big, strong mare and is now on top of her game.”

Skipper Joe may also be a sneaky Country Championships hope, but he must win his Benchmark 58 Handicap (1408) to earn more rating points.

He would have done that if he had turned a few more placements into victories.

The last start second of Skipper Joe, however, was a very good run because it was behind the talented Healing Hands.

“I didn’t think I had the chance to beat that horse, so I was quite surprised that he came as close as he did,” Mirfin said.

“That was a Benchmark 66 race and he’s coming back to a Benchmark 58, where he’ll carry a little more weight, but it’s a nice race for him.”

Skipper Joe is so tough and reliable, but the wet track is a concern for Mirfin.

“I’m not 100 percent sure how to handle the tough job,” said Mirfin. “He did have one, but that was almost the end of a preparation.

“It is a question mark for him, but it will be for many runners.

“He deserves a win. He has won three races after initially not looking like he had a lot of scope, but he is getting better and is very sincere. “

SHAYNE O’CASS’S INSIDE POST

BATHURST

RACE 1

Green Jacket is a gelding from More Than Ready trained by Bjorn Baker and received a favorite of $ 3.30 on his debut in Wyong on 1 September. He beat a home that day and was spelled, so we have to be forgiving. He always tests like a midweek horse so hopefully he can show his true value. Uprise is a Brad Widdup who was three years old and was once placed third at Subedar in Kembla. Well done. Pecuniary Interest should be better for the experience of his first run, which was not too bad.

EFFORT: Win Green Jacket, exacta 2 to beat 4

RACE 2

For both, Exotic Pearl has placed only two runs on either side of a spell. Her first second in Port Macquarie on January 24 was excellent. Shew pulled 13 of 14 and was far back in the corner, but made a lot of efforts to beat all the bar winners. Gary Portelli’s filly Rocquette is the male danger, if any. This time she could come third out of the good alley here. Dissisoul forms as the runner value. This Dissident daughter stuck pretty well to the $ 31 when she was placed in Dubbo seven days ago.

EFFORT: Exotic Pearl victory, exactly 1 to beat 4

Camera icon Trainer Gary Portelli. Credit: AAP, AAP / Simon Bullard

RACE 3

Tracey Bartley was able to see row of winners represented here in this race represented by the consistent Sapphires Son. De Pluck has placed chestnut on three of his seven starts and is never far away, even when he’s out of the medals. Hit a fairly handy horse at Scone last time. Unloch The Rock comes out of consecutive seconds on Nowra and Goulburn. Pulled out but should be prominent again. Nodeel was pretty impressive when she won a test at Warwick Farm last month. Could easily figure out.

EFFORT: Sapphires Son, box of trifecta 3,6,9,10

RACE 4

This is certainly the day for Also Cool. The mare trained by Garry White reaches 1808 m and is a Zabeel mare that is over 2000 m on Rosehill – it only makes her more attractive. Trainer Garry White has given her a wonderful ground to carry out the journey and she is essentially in the class and absolute weight of her last three. Lord Tropicana is another of the Portelli strings going west today. This is a son of Cox Plate winner Adelaide and remained reasonably good at the task when fourth out of eight out of Kembla more than 2000m last start. Ideally placed. Eye will and hard expectations are the best of the rest.

EFFORT: Cool too, exacta 9 to beat 6

RACE 5

Do Not Disturb is a well-bred and cleverly named filly by Fastnet Rock from Breakfast In Bed. The filly owned by Bjorn Baker, owned by Sir Owen Glenn, was far too good to win her 1100m girl here on January 31. Steps into class and to 1408m but she has a future beyond country racing. Stablemate Antarctic Ocean did nothing wrong in its five starts with a win and three placements. Resume two tests, his biggest negative point is the broad draw. Skipper Joe led but was knocked down here last time, but by a good horse – Healing Hands.

EFFORT: Win don’t disturb, exactly 8 to beat 3

RACE 6

Good race! Gulong mare Smart Moove has a net record of 11 starts, three wins and five placements. The daughter of Smart Missile has twice finished second in her three ‘new runs’. Ran a very deserving fifth of 15 in a TAB Highway on The Hunter Day in November. Good enough to win one herself, provided she doesn’t win this first! Tale of The Kraut and his stablemate Press Week are both huge players. Interesting little pedigree note about Tale of The Kraut; his 4th mother is Ada Hunter – mother of the great Kingston Town. Apart from this trio, Miss Hugo A Gogo is a final winner with serious claims.

EFFORT: Smart Moove bidirectional, box trifecta 5,6,7,8

RACE 7

Bjorn Baker ends the day at a high point through Just Jessie who was indeed unlucky not to finish first in Goulburn when they managed to achieve an impressive test win 14 days earlier. This is probably a simpler race in comparison, so that only her should get a place on the slide if all things are equal. All About Me was trained in Canberra by Todd Smart who seduced Adam Hyeronimus to ride his in-shape, fit and well-drawn daughter of Dreamscape. has placed on soft ground in both runs. Cosmic Deluxe is the knockout horse here. Good jockey, good draw and twice in Gosford third in a good Class 1.

EFFORT: Just win Jessie, Cosmic Deluxe instead

.