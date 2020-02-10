“Bangs heard” before the death of the Brisbane toolbox

A neighbor says she heard loud banging from inside a toolbox before it was dumped in a lagoon with two drug dealers in it.

The decomposing bodies of Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru were found in February 2016 in a large metal box in Scrubby Creek, south of Brisbane.

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, pleaded not guilty of murdering the couple after being lured to a Kingston mansion 18 days earlier.

But Jahquita Rewa Mareikura Halbert told the Supreme Court of Brisbane Monday that she heard banging from a toolbox on the back of a unit in the unit complex.

“As the ute slowly pulled out of the carport, the sound from the toolbox, thumping, became louder and louder,” she said.

“Weird banging … I was suspicious.”

Camera icon A court sketch of murder accused Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata. Credit: MICHAEL FELIX / AAPIMAGE

Prosecutor David Meredith has previously said that the test Tahiata’s green Toyota Hilux ute was used to transport the toolbox with Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru still alive to the waterway next to the Logan Motorway.

Mrs. Halbert described seeing the same ute on January 24, the day the pair disappeared.

“There was a bullbar with a teddy bear,” she said.

Earlier, Mr. Meredith told the jury that after Tahiata helped load the toolbox onto his ute, he and a man named Trent Thrupp drove to the nearby creek.

Allegedly, Tahiata helped the coffin to the coast while Mr. Breton and Mrs. Triscaru screamed for help from the inside.

Thrupp then pushed the toolbox into the water, but it did not drop immediately, Mr. Meredith said.

He said Tahiata handed Thrupp a hammer so that he could punch holes in the side of the box.

The process continues.

.