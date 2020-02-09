Bangladesh defeated India in Potch and won the first U19 World Cup

There were cheering scenes from the Bangladeshi camp at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom when the Young Tigers defeated India by three wickets on Sunday, February 9th.

Bangladeshi youth players have never won a U19 World Cup, but their consistency throughout the tournament paid off when they raised the trophy after pursuing a revised goal of 170.

Bangladesh is world champion

The game had been threatened by the same weather that left the playoffs for third place, but Bangladesh had crossed the finish line on an otherwise gloomy day.

Bangladesh won the throw and decided to roll first, a decision that was soon confirmed when India lost Divyansh Saxena (2) to be 9 for 1.

Yashasvi Jaiswal supported the ship for India. Jaiswal was only the third batsman to score five half centuries at a U19 World Cricket Championship, but his dismissal would result in a dramatic breakdown from 156 for 3 to 177.

Wicket keeper Dhruv Chand Jurel was exhausted at the end of the wicket when he and Atharva Ankolekar landed at the same end. A moment that summed up the implosion perfectly.

Despite the modest total, Ravi Bishnoi seemed to have hit the game in India’s favor when he won four gates in five overs.

Neither the rain nor India would deny the moment to the Bangladeshi skipper Akbar Ali, and his 43 not out of 77 balls would drive the tigers across the line.

Ali said the secret of success in running and during the tournament was keeping things simple.

“When I went to the middle, we only needed a partnership. I told my partners that we cannot afford to lose a wicket, ”said the Bangladeshi skipper after the triumph.

“The plan was simple. We knew India would not make it easy. They are a challenging team and we knew it was going to be a difficult chase. I am a person who wants to keep things simple. In the first half of the tournament, I had little chance of getting in the middle and I wanted to count it today. “

Ali described the moment as a dream that came true not only for him and his team, but for the whole country of Bangladesh.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s about the hard work we’ve done in the past two years.

“The coaching staff… I just can’t thank them enough for the support they gave us on and off the pitch. Some of our bowlers got emotional. What happened shouldn’t have happened.

“I want to congratulate the Indian players. They were brilliant during this tournament. I would like to thank our trainers, co-trainers, trainers, analysts, selectors and everyone who helped us.

“We have had very good experiences and this is just the beginning for us. Hopefully this is the starting point for us. Those who supported us here were our 12th man here. We really appreciate that.”

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Final: Game Summary

Bangladesh U19 Hit 170 for 7 (Emon 47, Ali 43 *, Bishnoi 4-30) India U19 (Jaiswal 88, Das 3-40, Islam 2-31) from three gates (via DLS method)