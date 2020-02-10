Balding Prince Harry visits a hair loss clinic for thickening treatments in Mayfair in London

The Duke of Sussex may have abandoned royal duties, but this is one thing he does not want to give up without a fight.

Sources said he has undergone thickening treatment at the prestigious Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic at Mayfair in London.

The 35-year-old, like his brother William and dad Charles, struggled with hair loss, reports The Sun.

An expert claimed that his bald spot had almost doubled since he married Meghan.

But his ginger locks seem to have thickened since his visit at the end of last year.

Meghan, 38, also visited the clinic before her marriage to Harry in May 2018.

A source said: “Harry’s visit caused a lot of commotion.”

“This company is so prestigious. It is one of the best places in the world. It has a whole series of different treatment plans. “

“The richest, most famous and most connected users use it. The meeting with Harry went well. “

“It would be very expensive. It is the place to go to London and it is in the heart of Mayfair. “

Philip Kingsley was called the “Hair Doctor” during a 65-year career. He died in 2016 at the age of 86.

The company website can boast the treatment of royalties, actors, models and athletes.

In the meantime, despite their resignation as princes, Harry and Meghan Markle certainly did not give up the high life.

It is said that the couple rubbed one evening this week with Jennifer Lopez and her fiancée Alex Rodriguez.

Harry and Meghan were present at the summit of JPMorgan’s Miami billionaire, where Harry gave a speech.

The foursome apparently enjoyed dinner together at Habitat, a restaurant at the 1Hotel South Beach.

A spectator revealed: “Harry and Meghan got along very well with Jennifer and Alex and talked to them for some time during dinner.

“J-Lo was overheard and invited the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their children.”

Camera icon Meghan and Harry are already making new friends. Credit: AFP.