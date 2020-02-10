B2B e-commerce Unicorn Udaan relies on PetPooja in Ahmedabad

PetPooja, based in Ahmedabad, was founded in 2011 by Parthiv Patel

With the new funds, the startup plans to develop technologies to streamline its operations

The investment will help Udaan take a closer look at restaurant order cycle data

The B2B e-commerce unicorn Udaan has invested in the restaurant billing platform PetPooja. This is Udaan’s first start-up investment.

The move is in line with the company’s efforts to expand its fresh produce and vegetable business for small and medium businesses. This is the first start-up investment Udaan has made.

“On our journey to empower SMEs across India, it was inspiring to see PetPooja’s founders and team do the same for restaurants,” said Amod Malviya, co-founder, Udaan Inc42, when confirming the investment.

PetPooja is headquartered in Ahmedabad and was founded in 2011 by Parthiv Patel. We are delighted to have Udaan as a partner on this journey to empower millions of restaurants and other SMEs in India, ”said Parthiv Patel, co-founder of PetPooja in a statement.

According to a TOI report, the Singapore-based Udaan branch Trustroot Payment had invested around USD 2 million in the startup. Chances are that this investment would help China’s Tencent-backed Udaan take a closer look at restaurant order cycle data.

Udaan was founded in 2016 by former Flipkart managers Sujeet Kumar, Vaibhav Gupta and Amod Malviya. The unicorn connects small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and retailers to sell goods and services to each other.

“We look forward to contributing to this. With an investment like this and others that aims to increase the performance of technology for SMEs across the spectrum, our country’s SMEs have a great future,” added Malviya.

Udaan also offers other services such as loan finance and logistics to connect manufacturers with retailers. Udaan’s logistics service provider Udaan Express delivers 65% of the company’s orders. Udaan claims to have 3 million retailers in 900 cities and over 20,000 on board. The company also claims to have over 500 popular brand partners.

The e-commerce platform raised $ 585 million from Tencent, Altimeter, Footpath Ventures, Hillhouse, GGV Capital and Citi Ventures in October 2019. Existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global also invested in the round. This brought the total funds raised by Udaan to USD 870 million.

“PetPooja’s data is more than capital investment, it helps Udaan better understand the fresh produce business. You (Udaan) tried to expand this business area, ”TOI quoted an unknown source.

Shanthi has 13 years of experience in journalism, both in print and digital media. She specializes in writing long format game stories. Her strengths are trends, interviews and stories of human interest. You can write to them (email protected)