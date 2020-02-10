“Authentic aesthetic” SA Lodge listed in the top 5 hotels in the world

There is no shortage of safari camps and lodges in South Africa. However, if you are looking for a luxurious experience, the Matador network recommends that you choose Singita Lebombo Lodge.

The independent travel publisher placed Singita at number 5 on its list of the 25 most spectacular hotels in the world. Her team of writers, editors, and videographers traveled a lot in 2019, and after compiling her results, compiled this shortlist to guide travelers in 2020.

Singita Lebombo: “Refreshingly modern”

Their selection includes secluded eco-lodges in South America, opulent castles in Europe and Singita Lebombo, a private lodge in the Kruger National Park known for its authentic aesthetics.

“While many luxury safari camps in Africa rely too much on the nostalgic (or on the limits of their nearsighted celebration of colonial Africa), Lebombo is refreshingly modern with contemporary spaces with natural light and airy sculptural elements that surround the surrounding wildlife celebrate. “

room with view

The lodge offers only 13 suites and all are located and designed so that guests can just as easily watch wild animals from their bedrooms on a game drive.

The reviewers also gave an important tip to keep in mind before booking.

“If you get a room on the ground floor with a view of the N’wanetsi River, you’ll be lying outside in a private bed and sleeping at night with the sounds of wild animals coming across the water.”

Game drives and all the extras

Game drives are among the most popular activities at the lodge, but they also offer a pool overlooking the hills. Visit the wine studio to savor South African specialties in the wine studio before heading out to the rooftop viewing area with drinks.

The 900 year old Tuscan castle is at the top of the list

Other hotels on the list include Patagonia Camp in Chile at No. 4, which offers yurts with a difference. Your accommodation looks conventional from the outside, but when you’re in the yurt, you won’t be surprised by the private deck, heated towel rails, high-thread count sheets, and even whirlpools.

The first place on the list goes to a 900 year old Tuscan castle with a hotel and a winery – Castello di Vicarello in Italy.

Reviewers praised the house as more than just a place to sleep.

“Experiences are at the heart of every stay at Castello di Vicarello and can be as active as you like.”

Options at the castle include a wine tasting that can take place in the organic vineyards or by the fireplace before a breathtaking dinner. You can also attend an intimate one-to-one cooking class with the chefs in their kitchen or try harvesting grapes, olives or truffles depending on the season.