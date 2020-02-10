Australian mother Lisa Dallow wakes up from coma to news family died in volcano tragedy on White Island

An Australian mother has come out of her coma months after the volcano eruption on the White Island of New Zealand that killed her husband and daughter.

Adelaide woman Lisa Dallow has awakened from her coma at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne and is in a serious but stable state.

She heard the tragic news from her husband Gavin Dallow and 15-year-old daughter Zoe Hosking, News Corp reported.

The family was on a day trip to White Island while sailing the Ovation liner when the volcano broke out on December 9 and killed 21.

Camera icon Gavin and Lisa Dallow were on a day trip with daughter Zoe to White Island while sailing on the Ovation liner when the volcano erupted. Credit: unknown / delivered

Mr. Dallow, a lawyer, said goodbye in Adelaide Oval on January 10 in a service for around 600 mourners.

A service for Zoe has yet to be held.

Mrs. Dallow, an engineer at Santos, was flown back to Australia after more than half her body burns.

Of the 47 people who were reportedly on the island at that time, 19 were killed immediately or succumbed to their injuries.

Two people, Hayden Marshall-Inman from New Zealand and Winona Langford from Australia, were initially reported missing before being considered dead on January 23.

Most of the victims were Australian tourists.

The Melbourne man Paul Browitt died in The Alfred in January because of injuries caused by the outburst that his daughter Krystal claimed.

His other daughter Stephanie stays in the Alfred for treatment.

