Australian girl evacuated from China tested for coronavirus in quarantine on Christmas Island

A young Australian girl evacuated from China and quarantined on Christmas Island has been tested for corona virus after developing a disease.

But Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says her illness is not serious and can be “all kinds of things.”

He is also convinced that the Chinese authorities will approve a new Qantas airlift from Australians from the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan.

Professor Kelly confirmed on Saturday that a child on nearly 300 evacuees on Christmas Island is awaiting the results of a corona virus test, after it has developed symptoms that may be related to the disease.

“It could be all sorts of other things, we don’t have a positive test right now,” he told reporters in Canberra on Saturday.

“That person is healthy, it is certainly not a serious disease at this stage.

So far, two groups of Australian citizens or permanent residents have been evacuated to Christmas Island, with 241 departures on a Qantas flight and 35 departures on a later Air New Zealand flight.

They all stand for a two-week quarantine process.

Another Qantas airlift from Australians from Wuhan was originally scheduled to depart Friday night, but did not get the green light to land in China from China.

The ABC reports that the flight is now scheduled to depart on Sunday at 3.15 p.m. (AEDT) as soon as it receives approval.

Professor Kelly said that Australia is working with the Chinese authorities to get “as soon as possible” permission.

Asked if he had faith in an airlift, he said, “Yes, I have faith in it, but I cannot absolutely guarantee it because it is indeed on Chinese soil.”

The Qantas flight is currently in Hong Kong.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, many flights from Wuhan have been delayed.

“We are in contact with all passengers at the manifest about the status of the flight,” they told AAP.

“The guided departure is a complex operation under difficult circumstances. Such a departure is always subject to operational requirements and to the final approval of the Chinese government. “

Once the Australians have been extracted, they are sent to the Manigurr-ma village in Howard Springs, an old mining camp about 30 km from Darwin.

Christmas Island was unable to house a few hundred evacuees.

The federal government said evacuated people would be screened on Friday before boarding the aircraft in China and being followed continuously by medical personnel during the flight.

Anyone found unwell upon arrival in Darwin will be taken directly to the hospital where he will be placed in quarantine, the government said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned people not to take any further evacuation flights, both from Wuhan and from China.

Australia has so far had 15 confirmed coronavirus cases: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria and two in South Australia.

