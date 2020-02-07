Australia registers annoying roads jump

Australian national tolls rose by 4.7 percent to nearly 1,200 last year, reversing improvements and raising serious doubts about road safety strategies.

In South Australia, the 2019 toll increased by 42.5% compared to the previous year, while in Victoria it increased by 25.8%.

The state with the highest toll on the road was New South Wales with 352 deaths, followed by 268 in Victoria.

Queensland and Tasmania were the only states, together with both areas, that recorded a lower road toll in 2019 than the previous year.

As a whole, the national toll increased by more than 50 from 1135 in 2018 to 1188 in 2019.

The Australian Automobile Association said the figures raise serious doubts about Australia’s national safety strategy, which focused on reducing road deaths and injuries by 30 percent in the nine years to 2020.

The latest data show that the ACT is only jurisdiction to achieve that goal.

AAA director Michael Bradley called on the government to adopt recommendations released last year by a group of 23 road safety organizations.

“Our current strategy is not supported by the required investments, leadership or accountability,” he said.

“Successive studies and assessments have shown that Australia needs – and can develop – a new approach to road safety with a greater role for Canberra at its core.”

The recommendations include linking the federal infrastructure to the objectives and objectives of the strategy, developing policies that deliver safer vehicles and setting up a traffic hub for road safety.

“The AAA has welcomed the recent establishment of a national road safety agency by the federal government to oversee the next national road safety strategy and the appointment of the Assistant Road Safety Minister,” said Bradley.

. [TagsToTranslate] politics