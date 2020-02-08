Australia has faith in the 2nd airlift in China

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly is convinced that the Chinese authorities will approve a second Qantas airlift of Australians from the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan.

The plane, originally planned to leave Wuhan on Friday evening, did not get the green light to land from China.

The ABC reports that the Qantas flight is now scheduled to leave Wuhan at 3.15 p.m. (AEDT) on Sunday as soon as it receives approval.

Professor Kelly said that Australia is working with the Chinese authorities to get “as soon as possible” permission.

Asked if he had faith in an airlift, he told reporters on Saturday: “Yes, I have faith in it, but I cannot absolutely guarantee it because it is indeed on Chinese soil.”

The Qantas flight is currently in Hong Kong.

“Many flights from Wuhan have been delayed,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told AAP.

This will be the second evacuation flight to get Australians from China.

The second group is quarantined in an old mining camp near Darwin.

“We are in contact with all passengers at the manifest about the status of the flight,” said the DFAT spokesperson.

“The guided departure is a complex operation under difficult circumstances. Such a departure is always subject to operational requirements and final approval from the Chinese government.”

Once the Australians have been extracted, they are sent to the Manigurr-ma village in Howard Springs, 30 km from Darwin, where Christmas Island is unable to house a few hundred evacuees.

The federal government said evacuated people would be screened on Friday before boarding the aircraft in China and being followed continuously by medical personnel during the flight.

Anyone found unwell upon arrival in Darwin will be taken directly to the hospital where he will be placed in quarantine, the government said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned people not to take any further evacuation flights, both from Wuhan and from China.

Australia has so far had 15 confirmed coronavirus cases: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria and two in South Australia.

