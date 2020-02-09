Aust to discuss net zero carbon emissions

Australia is considering adopting a net zero emission target by 2050, comparable to the UK and dozens of other countries, prior to a UN climate summit in Glasgow in November.

Federal Minister for Energy and Emission Reduction Angus Taylor says the government expects a long-term strategy for emission reduction before the so-called COP26 meeting.

“The road to meaningful effects on global emissions is through the development and deployment of new technologies,” Taylor told Nine newspapers Monday.

“That’s where Australia can have the greatest impact on reducing global emissions,” he said.

Federal liberal MPs including Tim Wilson, Katie Allen, Fiona Martin and Trent are calling for more government action against climate change.

Meanwhile, former resource minister Matt Canavan defended the case for a new coal-fired power plant in Queensland and described renewable energy suppliers as the dole bludgers of the energy world.

“More than 160,000 Queenslanders have jobs in production and these jobs pay a good wage,” Senator Canavan wrote in an opinion article in The Courier-Mail.

“We will not be able to offer those wages to the next generation if we ship our coal abroad and do not use it ourselves.

“There is no power plant north of Rockhampton that can burn 24 hours a day.

“Renewable energy can complement our energy needs, but renewable energy sources do not always work, making them unsuitable for supporting production orders.

“Renewable energy sources are the dole bludgers of the energy system, they only come to work if they want to.”

Independent MP Zali Steggall is preparing for a new independent climate change commission to disclose details of her private member’s bill to MPs and external parties such as corporate and environmental groups.

“It is time to remove party politics from climate policy,” she said.

“Now it’s time for a rational approach to climate change.”

