At least 7 dead if storm hits Europe

A storm has battered Europe with hurricane winds and heavy rainfall, killing at least seven people and causing serious travel disruptions as it moved eastward across the continent and crashed into Germany.

The storm, known as Sabine in Germany and Ciara elsewhere, traveled across the continent to the east on Monday after first storming the British Isles and then the European mainland, from France to Poland.

A woman and her 15-year-old daughter died in Poland on Monday after the storm lifted the roof of a ski rental building in the mountain village of Bukowina Tatrzanska.

In Sweden, a man drowned after the boat that he and another person sailed into the capsized lake of southern Fegen. The victim was washed up and died later. The other person is still missing.

Two men, one in northern Slovenia and another in southern England, also died after their cars were hit by falling trees.

And in Germany, a driver died after he had parked his truck against a trailer parked by workers who clear up the waste from a highway in southern Hesse.

Britain, which suffered the storm on Sunday, was assessing the damage and working on restoring power to 20,000 homes. For parts of Northern England and Scotland, however, the delay is short, with forecasts of snowstorms and snow.

Many parts of the country were cleaning up after a month and a half of rain fell in just 24 hours in some places and rivers burst along their banks.

Transport authorities also worked hard to clean up the mess. Network Rail, which manages the country’s rail infrastructure, said thousands of engineers had “fought terrible conditions” after the storm had blown trees, barns, roofs, and even trampolines onto the track.

Airlines operating to and from British airports were still hit by the storm, with more than 100 canceled flights.

The storm had largely gone through France on Monday afternoon, although meteorologists warned that the Mediterranean island of Corsica could later see winds up to 200 km / h.

