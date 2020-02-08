At Akau Shark, the Carnival of Sydney is in the spotlight after winning the first victory in Group 1

At Akau Shark, New Zealand’s most exciting racehorse, committed himself to the fall carnival in Sydney as he sampled his rivals and finally secured that elusive group 1 victory over Te Rapa. VIEW WIN

The opposition was perhaps moderate, but Te Akau Shark could not have been more impressive to overwhelm his rivals to win BCD Group Sprint (1400m) with a growing margin of almost three lengths.

Jockey Opie Bosson admitted that he was good to “get the monkey off his back” to break through at the highest level after some near-accidents last year, including his second in the Epsom Handicap and third in the Cox Plate.

Camera icon The Akau Shark goes to Sydney after scoring his first victory in Group 1 on Saturday. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Micheal Klein

“There are many more Group 1s from him, that’s for sure,” Bosson told NZ reporters after the race.

“I kind of hit a flat spot that turned in (to the straight), but once he had changed his leg, I was like” whoa “… the turn of the foot and I had a lot of horses under me.

“I didn’t knock him around much today, the improvement for the next start will be worth paying attention to. He’s there with the best I’ve driven, I’ve always said that, he has so many raw skills.”

Trainer Jamie Richards said Te Akau Shark will now be prepared for three Group 1 races in Sydney during the fall carnival – the Chipping Norton Stakes (1600 m) at Royal Randwick on March 2, George Ryder Stakes (1500 m) at Rosehill Gardens on March 21 and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) on April 11 in Royal Randwick.

Sydney mare Luvaluva, winner of the summer cup and January cup at her last two starts, was sent a favorite for the other group 1 race, the Herbie Dyke Stakes, but was only sixth behind Triptronic.

