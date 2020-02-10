ASUSTOR AS5304T review: a top class NAS for game streamers, makers and 4K film fans

Source: Rich Edmonds / Windows Central

The ASUSTOR AS5304T is a new home network-linked storage server (NAS) that takes some clues from gaming hardware, resulting in a NAS that looks anything but boring. It contains compatible components and not only supports streamers with file storage, but also 4K media consumers who use Plex and other third-party services.

How does this NAS relate to comparable models from QNAP, Synology and TerraMaster? You may have never heard that ASUS makes NAS servers, but this is worth considering.

Draconian performance

ASUSTOR AS5304T



$ 479

Bottom line: This four-bay NAS from ASUSTOR has a powerful punch, rocking dual 2.5 Gb LAN ports, a powerful Intel processor and a cut-throat operating system.

Pros

Game-inspired design

Beefy Intel CPU

RAM upgradeable

Numerous apps

2.5 GB LAN

Cons

Pricey

No 10 GB LAN

Bay locks feel thin

No NVMe cache

Technical specifications ASUSTOR AS5304T

Category

ASUSTOR AS5304T

CPU

Intel Celeron J4105

RAM

4 GB DDR4 (expandable to 8 GB)

Row of bays

4 (SSD / HDD)

Capacity

64TB

Cooling

120 mm fan

ports

1x HDMI 2.0a

2x 2.5 Gb LAN

3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (1 front, 2 rear)

Power consumption

27W

Dimensions

170 x 174 x 230 mm

(6.69 x 6.85 x 9.05 inch)

Weight

2.2 kg

(4.85 lbs)

ASUSTOR AS5304T is a stunning NAS for gamers

Source: Rich Edmonds / Windows Central

There is usually not much to a NAS. It is a black scale with an integrated PCB with pre-installed CPU and RAM and a few disk positions for storage. That is about, apart from the different operating system, that depends on the supplier you choose. Models differ in hardware, although that will only really affect how many people can use installed services at the same time.

Two 2.5 Gb ports and a powerful Intel CPU ensure a really attractive NAS for streamers and makers.

The AS5304T is a bit different in this respect. ASUSTOR decided to bypass the trend by gamifying its NAS to not only look physically unique, but also to rock some capable specifications. From the outside it is still a black plate, but you have red accents and some subtle design accents that make it a bit more appealing to the eye. Unlike game peripherals, there are no LEDs, apart from status indicators.

Save a lot with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark and more

On the front you have a smart magnetic plastic panel that hides the disk positions, the aforementioned LED lights, an on / off button and a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. The top and sides are completely bare, giving the back the only 120 mm fan, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two 2.5 Gb Ethernet LAN ports and finally HDMI 2.0a.

These are specifications that other NAS models in this price range simply do not offer. Dual 2.5 Gb LAN is useful for improving data transfer speed, should your router or switch be able to handle the increase in speed. You can even link the two ports to essentially double the bandwidth. Compared to a single or dual 1 GB connection that other NAS models have, this is a substantial upgrade.

It is not quite 10 GB, but for this price it is a remarkable advantage of this server and it is part of what ASUSTOR is helping to bring this NAS to market for streamers, makers and homeowners.

The Intel Celeron J4105 is not a million miles away from the J3455 installed on the popular Synology DS918 +, but it is a quad-core processor with enough guts to handle some 4K transcoding. In such a small, relatively cheap unit, that is quite impressive.

That also applies to the installation of hard disks without tools (SSDs require some screws) and the expandable RAM, in case you really want to see what the AS5304T can do by increasing it to 8 GB – and the RAM is DDR4, not DDR3 as found in many home NAS out there.

Choose the best drives for your NAS

Source: Rich Edmonds / Windows Central

Of course it is possible to remove an old hard drive from your desktop and use it in a NAS, but you will not get many of the benefits that come with a drive specifically designed for NAS use. We have collected the best NAS drives available for the ASUSTOR AS5304T.

How to choose the right drive for your NAS

The four bays allow for the installation of up to 64 TB of storage capacity, which drops to just 32 TB if you choose to use some form of RAID protection – and that’s really what you need to do when it comes to saving any kind of data. To keep all this technology cool, there is a single 120 mm fan at the rear, which is barely noticeable, even if the unit is a little warmer.

And run it warmer if you choose to use this device to store all your stream broadcasts, which can be configured for the stream itself without any delay or quality reduction. Of course you can use an external streaming PC or desktop that you have at your disposal, but it is a smart move to move the enormous amount of data that you need to save to an external special platform.

Intel’s Celeron J4105 offers significant performance

Source: Rich Edmonds / Windows Central

If you have previously used third-party NAS, you are used to ASUSTOR Data Manager (ADM), the operating system running on the NAS. It is similar to competitors’ software, but rather than a desktop-like appearance for apps and services, it looks more like a tablet.

The use of the ADM is simple enough. When you first turn on the NAS, you will be greeted by the installation wizard, which will guide you through various configuration screens to install the NAS and make it ready for use. The installation process takes just a few moments and an optional ASUSTOR account can be created for easier remote access.

The ADM supports various third-party services, including popular services such as Plex Media Server. Installing and updating these packages is as easy as other NAS models, so you have to visit the app store and press a button, just like you do on your smartphone. The settings panel is accessible to change a whole range of options on the NAS, from fan speed settings to RAID.

This NAS almost tripled the speed of what other NASs with 1 GB ports can do.

In terms of speed, the AS5304T is virtually the king in the area and performs better than comparable TerraMaster and Synology models. Moving a folder with some music, 4K movies and a season of The Vikings in Full HD was fast over the local network with 250 MB / s. This NAS almost tripled the speed of what other NASs with 1 GB ports can do.

To really appreciate how fast this NAS is, you need a 10 Gb switch and a PC with a motherboard or LAN PCIe card with a 10 Gb port. If you do this, your home installation will be future-proof and you can even get away with using this NAS with 1 GB connections for the purpose of upgrading your infrastructure later.

To stream content you can easily send recordings to this NAS while broadcasting to viewers. Watching 4K movies on other devices shouldn’t be too much trouble either. When I watched a 4K TV show on a Samsung TV, I did find a bit of stuttering, but it was vastly better than other home NAS servers, and to be honest if you want quality 4K streaming, you have to spend a lot of money.

What you may not like about the ASUSTOR AS5304T

Source: Rich Edmonds / Windows Central

The dual 2.5 Gb LAN installation on this NAS is a welcome upgrade compared to similarly priced competitors’ models, but I can only imagine what would have been possible with two 10 Gb connections. Especially if you intend to add the AS5304T to your media hardware arsenal, the added bandwidth may be better connected to your network. But if ASUSTOR added such a feature, you would probably see a significant price increase.

This NAS is already a bit pricey. It is actually considerably cheaper than the DS918 + from Synology I referred to earlier, with slightly fleshy specifications, but it can still be out of reach for those who simply do not have the available budget.

Another small thing that struck me with the AS5304T is how thin the disk position lock mechanism feels when trying to install disks. There is also a lack of cache. With some other NAS servers, it is possible to install a super fast NVMe SSD for use as a kind of cache, which improves performance. It is a pity that the AS5304T does not have such functionality. This would have been the icing on a rather tasty cake.

Do you have to buy the ASUSTOR AS5304T?

Source: Rich Edmonds / Windows Central

Whether you need a NAS for storing all your stream recordings or for streaming your favorite Plex TV shows, the ASUSTOR AS5304T is a great server to own. It’s a bit on the pricey side, but you get a capable hub that can even transcode some 4K content, something similar models can’t achieve without the significant visual faltering.

4.5

from 5

The unique gamer-oriented design also makes this NAS stand out, rather than just being a plate of black plastic and metal. It is a solid-looking piece of kit that rocks a friendly operating system, so you can get started in just a few minutes. With four bays and support for RAM upgrades, it is possible to really get everything out of the closet and create a pretty powerful home media server.

NAS streaming

ASUSTOR AS5304T



An expensive but powerful NAS

With Intel’s Celeron J4105 quad-core CPU, this ASUSTOR NAS is ready to handle your live stream content for storage, as well as home media and some 4K movies.

We can earn a commission for purchases through our links. Learn more.