Astell & Kern Can Cube Review

When is a portable music player not a portable music player? When it is the size of a block of cheese and weighs about half a kilo. Although the Astell & Kern Kann Cube is listed on the company’s website under “Portables”, it is unlikely to get into many pockets. However, before you write it down completely, the Kann Cube isn’t designed as a portable cube, and the only delusion is that it’s not a cube.

Like the award-winning Kann, the Kann Cube is a music player with built-in memory, a DAC and a headphone amplifier. However, with the addition of some new functions, it is more suitable for integration into a desktop or hi-fi system.

characteristics

Apart from the weight, the five-pin mini XLR connector is the clearest indication that the Kann Cube is actually not supposed to be a portable player. It is primarily used to connect the player to the conventional 3-pin XLR socket of an amplifier with a compatible cable (not included). It is a premiere for an A&K player and it is also the first time that we have seen the connection on such a device.

The Kann Cube has symmetrical 2.5 mm and asymmetrical 3.5 mm connections, which can not only be used to connect headphones, but also to connect to a system via a 3.5 mm or 2 , 5 mm cinch cable.

Astell & Kern Can Cube technical data

Hi-res support 32 bit / 384 kHz, DSD256

USB-C charging port Yes

Battery life 9 hours

camp 128 GB of built-in memory

Tide Master Yes

MQA Yes

microSD Up to 1 TB

Bluetooth version aptX HD

Dimensions (hwd) 14 x 8.8 x 3.2 cm

Weight 493 g

Thanks to its variable output power options, the Kann Cube is not tuned to specific headphones. Depending on the power of the connected headphones, you can choose between low, medium and high gain modes. The first mode is fine for our Beyerdynamic T1 and Grado GS1000e models. Bluetooth support from AptX HD means that wireless headphones are provided. In conjunction with compatible sockets such as the Sony WH-1000XM3s and the PX series from B&W, however, the best transmission quality is guaranteed.

The Kann Cube is the most powerful player in the A&K collection. It has almost twice the output power of the Kann and offers 6 Veff (unbalanced) and 12 Veff (balanced) peak power compared to the 4 Veff and 7 Veff of its siblings.

The 7400 mAh battery (compared to the 6200 mAh battery of the Kann) offers nine hours of playback time with one battery charge via the USB-C socket. And instead of a single DAC chip, the Cube uses two 8-channel DACs (ESS Saber ES9038PRO) in a dual mono configuration – one for the left channel and one for the right.

This chip architecture is compatible with all of your PCM (up to 32 bit / 384 kHz) and DSD files (up to DSD256) – including MQA tracks, whether downloaded to the device or streamed as high-resolution Tidal Masters become. Together with Tidal, Deezer and Spotify are pre-installed in our player example under “Services”. However, you can also download other music apps such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Qobuz and BBC iPlayer-Radio from the Open APP service to your computer and install them on the player.

Your music storage needs should be met with the 128 GB storage built into the Kann Cube. This is enough to record around 2,000 24-bit tracks, although it can be expanded by up to 1 TB by inserting a microSD card.

To build

The microSD card slot is discreetly located on the left side below the XLR connector, while the play / pause and skip buttons and a larger version of the volume control’s trademark are located on the right side. The latter adorns the industrial gun metal design of the Kann Cube as well as the smooth back with a shimmer effect.

A & K seems to have received its design inspiration from Robot Wars because the Kann Cube looks almost indestructible. We haven’t tested it with a flamethrower, but we can vouch for the solid, brick-like body of the Kann Cube. We are again plagued by Astell & Kern’s commitment to sharp edges and corners, but otherwise this is another aesthetically interesting player.

sound

Due to the success of his siblings, we expected an appealing listen, and the Kann Cube does not disappoint.

Beyerdynamics gives Lordes White Teeth Teens a clean rendition. The hollow drum goes deep as the cymbals go up, and this wide frequency range is centered by an equally attentive midrange that loosens up her healthy, almost spoken voice. There is certainly a lot of power behind the delivery as it moves effortlessly through the drums.

The Kann Cube has an excellent partnership with the open Grado headphones to deliver the live recording of Fink’s Trouble’s What You’re In. The two work together to capture the spaciousness and atmospheric production at London’s historic Union Chapel.

We can’t imagine anyone unsatisfied with the Kann Cube unless they’ve already heard the brand’s A & ultima SP1000M at a similar price. The more portable brother of the cube is a subtle performer who trades a little muscle for more tenderness. It removes additional layers of Lorde’s voice and delivers them with greater clarity. The surrounding electronics take on a different dimension as more texture is extracted and the instruments get more breathing space.

However, the Kann Cube has a trick up its sleeve. We use the 5-pin mini XLR cable (£ 160) from Astell & Kern to connect the Kann Cube to an XLR input of our reference preamplifier Burmester 088. Two are connected with a 3.5 mm cinch cable , Investing in a high quality example of this unusual cable seems almost mandatory, but A & Ks is not the only option available, nor is it the cheapest.

However, the SP1000M, which is now connected to our preamplifier via its 3.5 mm socket, still delivers a more convincing result than the Kann Cube with its greater finesse and ability to convey subtleties.

judgment

Given the small price difference between the two Astell & Kern players, we would get away with the slightly more expensive SP1000M. The Kann Cube is a good and versatile digital music player for use with headphones and hi-fi devices. He only suffers from family competition – which, to be honest, isn’t the worst problem that A&K could face.

