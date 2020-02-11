Ashton Hill from West Coast, Stephanie Cain from Fremantle, excluded for AFLW season

West Coast and Fremantle will both enter the inaugural AFLW western derby this year with a player down.

The Eagles have confirmed that Ashton Hill has torn her ACL in Sunday’s loss against Collingwood and will miss the rest of the season.

The Dockers also said that scans showed Stephanie Cain to have torn her ACL in the first quarter of the victory over Geelong at Fremantle Oval.

Camera Icon Stephanie Cain was spotted on crutches after the game. Credit: Daniel Carson / AFL Photos / via Getty Images

West Coast head of the female football Adam Selwood’s club was destroyed to hear Hill’s diagnosis.

“Hilly fell in the second quarter, which we reviewed during the game,” he said.

“We brought her back to Perth and she underwent scans on Monday evening, which confirmed an ACL tear.

“It is absolutely devastating for Ashton and the club. We know how hard she has worked to get to this point to become a really well-prepared and consistent AFLW-level performer.”

Fremantle’s AFLW high performance manager Kate Starre said that Cain would undergo surgery the coming week.

“It is heartbreaking to have such an injury and have another ACL,” Starre said.

“Steph had scans last night that showed that she did her ACL.

“We will go through the rehab process and help her as quickly as possible.”

West Coast will also be without Brianna Green “indefinitely” due to general pain.

“Greeny is just getting back into training and the training requirements and the intensity that comes with it,” Selwood said.

“We are going to take a very careful approach with Greeny and keep an eye on her body.

“At this stage she will not be available indefinitely until she can play a consistent 45 minutes of football.

“We see her as a long-term player for this football club and we want her to do everything possible to get the structure of her body right and build from there.”

