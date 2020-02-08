As you can see the big fight tonight

Boxing is returning to Sheffield’s FlyDSA arena tonight. Kell Brook heads-up battle with Mark DeLuca. The Sheffield fighter has not fought a single time last year and is therefore keen to resume the last fights of his career in style. Watch Brook vs. DeLuca tonight.

Brook is a strong favorite against DeLuca, but the York shireman definitely showed signs of vulnerability last time, and after not fighting once in 2019, he’s likely to have some ring rust to peel off. He believes that he can become world champion in sport again, but has to show that he still has what it takes to come Saturday night.

Although there are no big honors on the line, the stakes are high. Brook has announced that if he loses to DeLuca, he will retire after the fight in the ring.

Brook vs DeLuca UK TV channel, ring walks and tee time

Brook and DeLuca are expected to walk to the ring around 10:00 PM GMT. However, this is relatively flexible depending on the progress of the sub-map. So don’t switch on too late! Reporting begins at 7:00 p.m. GMT in the Sky Sports Arena. Sky often starts broadcasting even earlier with Facebook Live. So watch out for the earliest undercard battles on the social media platform.

If you are in the UK but not a Sky customer: You can tune in by buying a day pass for Now TV Sky Sports. Find details of their offers below.

You can tune in by buying a day pass for Now TV Sky Sports. Find details of their offers below. In the USA: The fight is available through the streaming service DAZN. If you are a subscriber, you can tune in around 2 p.m. ET or 11 a.m. PT. For more details, see the live streaming section below.

Brook vs DeLuca Live Stream: Watch the fight wherever you are

In the United Kingdomviewers can tune in with the Sky Go app. Simply log in with your Sky ID.

In the USASpectators can stream the fight on DAZN.

Brook vs DeLuca undercard

There are a number of great fights this Saturday night. A highlight is undoubtedly Dave Allen’s return to the ring, as is the return of local favorite Terri Harper, who holds out the prospect of her IBO world title.

Fans can’t overlook Kid Galahad’s return to the ring, the Sheffield fighter was unlucky last time. The judges met him in his fight for the featherweight world title against Josh Warrington. Had the jury seen it as much as many fans and experts, Galahad could have become world champion himself. He competes against Claudio Marrero.

The fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the heavyweight “The Doncaster De La Hoya”. Last time Dave Allen suffered a career setback against Liverpool giant David Price. Now he is facing a lesser opponent with Dorian Darch and is trying to rebuild his reputation. Despite the less than blockbuster games for Allen’s comeback, he’s a big fan favorite and it’s worth watching.

Conversely, everything is left to Terri Harper. Born in York, she entered the ring in Sheffield on Saturday evening to compete with her tenth professional opponent. She has stopped five of her previous opponents in the distance and wants to add Eva Wahlstrom’s WBC super featherweight world title to her own IBO title. It is an exciting match.

Harper’s Finnish opponent Wahlstrom has experience on her side. She has 23 wins, one loss and two draws, but at 39, some will ask if she has peaked. Her only loss came against Irish superstar fighter Katie Taylor.

Brook vs DeLuca fight preview

Kell Brook is a big favorite in the fight for Saturday. However, at this late stage in his career, a disorder is far from impossible.

“Special K” has only lost two of its 40 competitions, but the 33-year-old Sheffield man looked anything but bulletproof in his last game against Michael Zerafa in 2018.

At that point, Brook had given up longtime coach Dominic Ingle to work with another Sheffield boxer, the lesser-known coach John Fewkes. Brook has teamed up with Ingle since then and that can only be seen as an upswing for his chances next Saturday.

Ingles’ track record is as impressive as Brook’s. After following in his father’s footsteps to run the Wincobank Gym in Sheffield, he trained numerous world champions and remains a respected face in sports.

In the opposite corner, the 31-year-old Massachusetts fighter, Mark DeLuca, wants to cause a lot of excitement. However, “The Bazooka” has never met anyone at this level and lost to a relatively unknown 36-year-old, Walter Wright, in 2018.

In short, there is nothing to suggest that DeLuca causes excitement, but there is very little certainty about boxing. Kell Brook fans will hope for a storefront that suggests Brook can become a two-time world champion. However, the Englishman has to significantly improve his previous appearance.

