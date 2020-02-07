Armed suspects attempt brazen kidnappings at the waterfall park

A video posted on Twitter on Friday, February 7th shows five men without an escape vehicle driver who are alleged to have been kidnapped at Waterfall Park in Midrand, Gauteng.

The video footage was taken by a nearby CCTV camera. The getaway car, which looks like a silver Kia, is driving in front of the camera at fairly high speed. Within seconds, the doors open and five men with big guns run out of sight towards the left side of the camera.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to determine where the men ran or who they wanted to “kidnap”.

Watch: Five men jump out of the car with guns

What can you see in the attempted hijacking video?

In just 45 seconds there is a lot to see in the video, which is known as an “attempted kidnapping”. Four men jump out of the car with guns, disappear to the left of the camera and don’t return from the same direction for too long.

It is not known who or what they were approaching with their big guns, but we cannot imagine that it was a good thing.

When watching videos like this, it’s always important to know what’s going on in the background. In this case, a white BMW pulls up to Waterfall Park at about the same time as the silver Kia. However, this quick-thinking driver doesn’t have to think about stepping on the accelerator and driving back the road after seeing the men with their guns.

One of the men you’ll notice has a red glove on his right hand and stays with the car for a while. When another man returns to the right side of the screen, the man with the red glove runs away as if the two were in a relay race.

Suddenly you see the rest of the men who were out of sight of the camera hurrying back to the car. The man with the red glove shows the driver reversing and gives him a hand signal to indicate that he should move faster. The car suddenly reverses at high speed and all the men run after it to get to a door. As soon as all the men are in the car, it takes off and the video ends.

Where do these rifles come from?

In a photo posted right after the video, the CCTV footage was slowed down to reveal the car’s license plate. Hopefully this will help the police find the men who have these dangerous weapons.

Image via: @Abramjee Twitter

The most common question on Twitter was where these people get these firearms from:

“But how is it possible that thugs are so heavily armed in our country and nobody tries to interrupt them? Where is the police? “

“How do you get access to these weapons? Citizens have no chance … We only have to hand in our things if we don’t want to die … “said another.