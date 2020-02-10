Are Banniers officially moving from Jameis Winston?

Are the buccaneers officially continuing from Jamieis Winston?

It is starting to look like this.

On the way to this out of season, the former striking Florida State is a free agent. Winston has had a sort of up and down career in Tampa Bay, and head coach Bruce Arians seems to have set his sights on another passer-by leading his attack.

The recent decision of the Los Angeles Chargers to say goodbye to Philip Rivers will probably only speed up the inevitable separation between Winston and the Buccaneers.

Rivers has long been watching Tampa Bay as a potential landing site, along with the Carolina Panthers, so this can be a perfect match from all angles.

According to opportunity makers, the chance that Winston is not a member of the Buccaneers is greater than that he returns to the organization.

Winston that does not return is at -200 while returning at +150.

The same opportunity makers also show the Buccaneers as the favorites to sign Rivers this summer.

Is Rivers a legitimate upgrade from Winston? That is debatable.

Last year, Rivers threw 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Winston, on the other hand, threw 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

That said, just a year earlier, the numbers didn’t come that close.

In 2018, Rivers threw 32 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 4,308 yards. Winston pitched for 19 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and 2,992 yards.





If Rivers can return to the form in which he was just a year earlier, he is a considerably better and more reliable option at quarterback than Winston.

That said, if 2019 was the new standard for Rivers, then the Buccaneers are essentially downgraded for an older quarterback for no reason.

Anyway, it seems that the Winston Era in Tampa Bay has been officially completed. Whether that is good remains to be seen.

