AR-Powered Toys from PlayShifu make STEM principles easier for children

The increasing use of online learning apps and dedicated tablets among younger children has led to growing concerns among parents that children are spending more and more time on screens with little or no physical activity or interaction with the real world. Technology companies around the world have released tools to limit screen time in children and young adults. For Indian parents, however, the worry is not that children use devices more often, but that after a while they become passive exercise – replace textbooks with an iPad.

Various augmented reality apps have tried to replicate the success of Pokemon Go and Sharks In The Park for edtech. The aim is to get children to interact with real objects and to combine this learning with smartphone or tablet apps with augmented reality functions. PlayShifu, based in Bengaluru, brings this AR solution to life for Indian children, with a focus on learning aids for science and technology.

Playshifu’s flagship, Orboot, is an intelligent globe that young adults and children can use to explore the geography and culture of a country or city.

AR supports PlayShifu’s Edtech platform

PlayShifu products were founded by Dinesh Advani and Vivek Goyal in 2016 and were specially developed for children aged 2 to 12 to improve their children’s STEAM skills (science, technology, technology, art and math) through fun ,

In addition to the intelligent globe, PlayShifu’s portfolio also includes a series of AR puzzles and quest kits called Shifu Plugo. It also offers a digital board game based on physical and chemical concepts called Shifu Tacto, along with AR-based magnetic figures and AR-enabled flash cards for space, travel and animals called Shifu cards.

The company claims to have a user base of 250,000 children in 15 countries, including India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, the Ukraine, Russia, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. PlayShifu toys are sold offline and online in India, with offline channels accounting for around 65% of sales in India, the rest coming from e-commerce platforms. Speaking to Inc42, founder Goyal said that the primary audience for Playshifu products is located in cities and up to 60% of all retail sales are in Tier 1 cities.

AR learning toys would be expected to be more engaging than passive reading or digital textbooks and games. PlayShifu claims to have a 30-day retention rate of 46%, which is five times higher than other existing apps, Goyal said. Within three years, the company is said to have grown into a multi-million dollar company with 8X YoY revenue growth. Goyal attributed this growth to the company’s strategic expansion in many regions except India, as STEM education has priority worldwide.

Goyal told us that more than 600 schools in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada interact with Playshifu products daily and weekly. In the United States, over 400 schools are said to have brought PlayShifus educational toys into the classroom.

According to Goyal, most of these sales were made on an ad hoc basis when US school teachers discovered and ordered PlayShifu products from Amazon. Another factor behind this sales is the relatively high budget for technology in schools in the US, which they used to experiment with PlayShifu products.

Learn through action

Goyal said that PlayShifu had only started formal networks with schools in the US or India last year and is only now working to formalize these connections. Regarding the launch of toys for a wider age group, Goyal said the company will stick to the 2-12 age group as it understands users in this age group very well.

PlayShifus Plugo Link combines interactive learning with intelligent devices

“In addition, the pressure to get grades in schools and to prepare for exams increases after the age of 12. We don’t want to go into that at this point, ”said PlayShifu co-founder Vivek Goyal

However, he noted that coding skills are something that children 13 years and older learn from scratch. PlayShifu believes it can be very helpful in teaching children’s programs. “So we have the products with a broader focus on age groups ahead of us, and in this category we focus on skills that start after the age of 12,” said Goyal.

Similar to PlayShifu, startups like Smartivity Labs are experimenting with interactive educational toys for children. Smartivity offers STEM learning boxes for children between 4 and 12 years old. These DIY boxes are based on basic scientific principles and their practical applications. Children can assemble the compressed wood components according to the instructions in the brochure, which explains the scientific principles for each activity or creation.

One of the challenges for interactive edtech platforms is that the additional cost of the hardware can deter new users. Edtech is seen as a democratizing force that makes learning content easily accessible and affordable for all income groups. AR-enabled interactive toys, however, have the hardware and manufacturing costs that often make them less affordable. PlayShifu toys are sold from INR 299 (Shifu Flash Cards) to INR 3499 (Plugo STEM Packs), so they are certainly a bit more expensive than a digital textbook or a video-based tutor. Will PlayShifu consider lowering prices to reach more customers? Not after Goyal. “Falling below current prices affects the quality of the products we can currently deliver.”

Instead of thinking about lowering the price, PlayShifu focuses on adding value. Consumers and children need to think about the learning value that interactive toys offer, Goyal said. While parents are willing to spend thousands of rupees on teachers, tutors and learning-oriented things, the founder believes that the commitment and commitment to interactive kits tends to be higher. According to Goyal, parents underestimate the impact of interactive learning – 90% of learning for children under the age of 10 is through games and toys or by playing with other children, he added.

“This is a change of behavior that we are proud to have inspired many parents and that we want to continue to expand to such an extent that STEM toys and games actually become the largest toy segment instead of being the third or fourth.”

