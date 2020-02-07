Apple TV Plus adds comedy from makers of the funniest TV show

So far, Apple TV Plus has had a lot to do with drama and comic relief. That changes today with the arrival of Mythic Quest – the first comedy to land on the new streaming platform.

Why should we be excited? Well, it comes from Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, two of the stars, authors, and creators of the great single sitcom of the 21st century – it’s always sunny in Philadelphia.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet follows the story of a group of video game developers who oversee a popular MMORPG in the form of World of Warcraft. In this so-called “Silicon Valley for video games” there is of course fun. Here is the trailer below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMaPCYRPhY0 (/ embed)

McElhenney, at Always Sunny Mac, plays the leading role as the director of the video game. However, a look at the trailer also aroused our interest, thanks to the appearance of David Hornsby, who appeared in IASIP as the beloved recurring character Rickety Cricket.

It doesn’t look like Charlie is in front of the camera, but Danny Pudi (community), F. Murray Abraham (Scarface, Homeland) and the relatively new Australian Charlotte Nicdao who wants one are also pretty big roles on board in matters.

Can “The Gang” gold with “Mythic Quest”? Well, the jury is out. The first reviews were fairly mediocre, but it always took a while for the funny thing to get around.

You can watch all nine episodes of season one on Apple TV Plus today. If you haven’t tried it yet, you can get a 7-day trial. It is also five days a month. When you buy a new Apple iOS or MacOS device, you get the streaming service for free for one year.

What was your favorite Apple TV Plus show so far? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a variety of UK publications, including Trusted Reviews. He lives in South Florida, USA.

…

Unlike other websites, we thoroughly review all of the information we recommend and use industry-standard tests to evaluate the products. We will always tell you what we find. We can receive a commission if you buy through our price links.

Let us know what you think – send an email to the publisher