Apple pays 25 million euros for slowing iPhones through software updates

Apple has been fined 25 million euros by the French government for software updates slowing the iPhone down without warning customers in advance.

Apple has agreed to pay € 25 million after finding that customers have been misled about the potential slowdown effects of its software updates. The result is an investigation by a French government agency that found that iPhone users were not sufficiently aware of the effects of an operating system that slows phones down. In this particular case, the updates for iOS 10.2.1 and iOS 11.2 were introduced in 2017. The iPhone 6, iPhone SE and iPhone 7 are affected.

Related: Best Cell Phones

The French Ministry of Finance reports that the investigation found that a new file management system introduced through the software could slow down the performance of the phones, especially on older batteries. According to the results, this update was responsible for customers having to replace the batteries or even buy new mobile phones due to the reduced performance. The investigation therefore found that Apple had misled its customers by failing to communicate this risk to them. As a result, Apple has agreed to pay a monetary severance payment and publish the results for a month on its website.

Related: Best iPhones

Consumers may feel confirmed by this result, as many reports have reported significant performance degradation after installing software packages, some even calling it a conspiracy of the planned aging (a theory that is not supported at all) the aforementioned Inquiry). Apple’s latest software update was iOS 13, and luckily, there have been no major performance issues so far. The well-known brand will undoubtedly deviate from this embarrassing episode and want to restore its reputation with the launch of the upcoming mobile phones, which are said to include the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 12.

Mobile writer

Peter is a mobile technology writer who treats the latest smartphones, tablets and wearables in news, reviews and features. Previously, he worked as an economist for Which? And analyzed the …

Unlike other websites, we thoroughly review all of the information we recommend and use industry-standard tests to evaluate the products. We will always tell you what we find. We can receive a commission if you buy through our price links.

Let us know what you think – send an email to the publisher