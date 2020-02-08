Apple files patent for AR / VR video recording with multi-angle playback

If you’ve watched YouTube streams of traditional 2D videos, e.g. For example, comments on games, TV shows, movies, or trailers, you know that the streams are visually flat: video of the content, sometimes added with a person’s face in the corner for discussion. But Apple seems ready to change this paradigm for augmented and virtual reality streaming. A patent application that has just been published shows that several streams have already been compiled so that AR and VR viewers can view streamed content from different perspectives.

While the premise uses complex technology, the bottom line is fairly easy to understand. Instead of just recording video and audio from a single perspective, such as the composite 2D view of live video from an iPhone or iPad camera with advanced content like Pokémon in the scene, Apple records separate streams that are both experiences of the Recorders capture perspective and timestamped additional data that could be used to change the experience for the viewers.

An example would allow a viewer to experience the AR / VR content from a different perspective than the streamer, using the same 3D models and embedded positional audio details to adequately replicate the scene from a mixed reality headset perspective. Another implementation would separately record multiple viewing angles between which the viewer could easily switch. Depending on the capabilities of the hardware, other examples could include bringing aspects of the original scene – such as temperature, lighting, and human participants – into or out of the stream.

Apple’s goal is to easily create stored AR / VR recordings that have the “rich” depth that can be experienced in a variety of ways. They may appear as a web plug-in that passively plays composite content like a video, but turns into something interactive when you interact with it. Given the company’s history with interactive iAds, this could be a way to engage users with advertising or the next development of Twitch-style video streams for AR games. Since this is a patent application that was published this week and filed last August, there is no actual timetable for the introduction of the technology, but it could build on or earlier implement the work the AR / VR headsets the company has reported to preview certain Apple Arcade titles with AR support.

This post by Jeremy Horwitz originally appeared on VentureBeat.