Antarctica seems to have broken a heat record

The temperature in northern Antarctica reached 18.3 degrees Celsius, a likely record on the continent that is best known for snow, ice and penguins.

The lecture was conducted on Thursday on an Argentine research basis and still needs to be verified by the World Meteorological Organization.

“Everything we’ve seen so far indicates a likely legitimate record,” said Randall Cerveny, who is investigating records for the organization, in a statement. He added that he is waiting for complete data to confirm.

The research base, called Esperanza, is located on a peninsula that juts out toward the southern tip of South America. The peninsula has warmed considerably over the last half century – almost 3 C, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Cerveny said the unusually high temperature was probably due in the short term to a rapid warming of air coming down a mountainside.

The previous record of 17.5C was in March 2015.

Climate change is warming Antarctica and the Arctic – the polar regions of the Earth – faster than other parts of the planet.

The Arctic is warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the world, according to an annual report published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in December. There is no comparable annual report for Antarctica.

