Angela Simmons explains why she talked about domestic violence

Angela Simson sheds some light on why she decided to talk about her experience of domestic violence.

In the latest episode of Grip Up Hip Hop, Angela Simmons talks about her experience of domestic violence. He called this experience the worst time in his life. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he opened up even more about why he knew he couldn’t keep quiet about how he was going. She said, “I just felt like there are a lot of women like me, alright, who go the same way, who don’t talk about it or need that little extra encouragement or encouragement.”

He said: “I want their voice to be and I want them to know that they are not alone. Sometimes domestic violence doesn’t just look like a blow or a throw at you, but it’s also a verbal abuse. You need to know when enough and get it, but also have a strong team behind you. ”

Sharing her experiences of domestic violence is not the only time Simmons has opened up about her personal life. In a previous episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, he spoke very frankly about the death of his son’s father and former fiancee, Sagton Tennyson, who was shot and killed in Atlanta in 2018 after arguing with another man. She realized that she and her son were still in trouble.

During this season of the WETv show, Simmons was more open about her personal life than ever. Her willingness to consider the hardest parts of her life to try to make sure other girls know that their personal struggles have not been determined in their entire lives. During the interview, she says: “I have a program called Pressure Making Diamonds where I go, I talk to women and just let them know that you are beautiful – just because you have flaws, this is what comes out. As ”

You can read Angela Simmons and her story on Grow Up Hip Hop on Thursday nights on WEtv.

[Embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPoS7-JmQ-Y [/ embedded]