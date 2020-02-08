Angela Mollard: Driving should be treated as a privilege, not a right

Owning a car was a source of enormous pride. Now it is treated as a right that allows us to move into an increasingly hectic world without thinking or worrying, writes Angela Mollard.

Kelly, Anthony and their children traveled in their car in Western Australia when a canopy was detached from a boat that was dragged in front and hit the windshield of their car.

Anthony was flown to the hospital but had suffered catastrophic brain damage. With a broken heart, Kelly slept hand in hand with him the night before the doctors shut down his living the next day.

In essence, those are the facts.

But in the course of the past year, we all who know Kelly have a special understanding of how these kinds of tragedies affect a family. Thanks to her profound thinking, extraordinary writing skills and willingness to share both the guts and the exciting moments through regular Facebook updates, we have gained a deeper insight into what the human heart is going through after the condolence cards are packed.

It is more difficult, sharper and inexorably painful than most of us will ever know. And although Kelly’s reflections are hers, not mine, they have stepped up the way I absorb news about tragic car accidents.

Images of Leila Abdallah at the Sydney crash site where three of her children were killed by an alleged drunk driver last weekend leave us in despair. Similarly, Kerry Yelland’s family photos were taken with her husband and three cute boys before she was killed when rubble from an oncoming truck hit the family’s car near Parkes. As her husband said, she was everything anyone would want in a woman. Now little Harry, Sam and George no longer have a mother.

Maybe it’s because one of my daughters is on her P-plates and the other on her L-plates, but suddenly I care a lot about what happens on our roads.

There are so many tragedies that we have no personal control over – earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, plane crashes, terrorist attacks – but each of us who drive a car has the capacity to improve our own safety and that of others.

Of course there will always be strange accidents. But there will also be accidents that could have been prevented with more care, more training, less rush, behavioral changes and deeper respect and understanding for those with whom we share the road.

In the past, owning a car was a source of pride based on respect. There was a feeling that you were using a very powerful machine and that it had to be handled with care and caution. I remember I was 10 years old and my grandparents bought a new Toyota Corolla in a fashionable shade of ‘cappuccino’. My grandfather bent over that car, brushed the shiny bumper and forbade us children to lean against it before taking us on a painfully slow ride through the local streets.

I don’t see that reverence now. Instead, our vehicles are treated as a right and a means of convenience in a world that is becoming increasingly hectic. We drive fast and arrogantly, often at the tip of anger. We run through quiet suburbs, race through orange traffic lights and don’t think about being completely immersed in a podcast or telephone conversation, sometimes astonishingly with the phone pressed to their ear. In recent months I have been there when a friend yelled at her husband because he was running at full speed in front of an oncoming car and watched as a mother watched with horror as her P-plater son raced down a street at 3.20 pm when children came from school .

I don’t say all this from a higher moral point of view, but as someone who has lost his driver’s license. A few years ago I received 13 points due to various (mostly minor) infringements, but, added together, my lack of concern turned out to be. I was inattentive and impatient, and in the course of my three-month ban, I thought a lot about the driver I was versus the one I had to be.

That thinking has also laid the foundation for my daughters’ driving skills. I know that the driving test is stricter than ever, but that does not mean that P-platers are among the riskiest. This is a generation that grew up on computer games and movies where the hero runs away from fast car crashes to continue fighting the bad guys. People bounce off their hoods, cars burst into flames and bystanders stand miraculously. It is a fantasy world free of deeply grieved families and social workers who have been emotionally broken by the horror they have experienced. Indeed, we are so insensitive that many found it hard to believe when the Fast and Furious star Paul Walker died after the Porsche in which he was driving while driving too fast.

The fact is that our children receive very little road safety advice after they have learned to cross the street as children. That’s why excellent programs such as RYDA go to schools to teach them that they contribute to the safety of road users around them, regardless of whether they are drivers or passengers. They learn about decision-making, speed, accident factors and how their mood can influence their driving behavior.

There are many things in life that we cannot influence. We must certainly be more careful when it comes to those we can do.

