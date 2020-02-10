Anele Mdoda gives “Oscar Twitter Performance” after medium comment

TV presenter and radio presenter Mdoda reappeared on the Oscars red carpet and looked like a dream in an indigo blue dress with tassels from Juan William Aria, decorated with a short blonde crop and her cheeky smile.

However, a Twitter user considered it appropriate to comment on her view of the social media platform.

Mdoda’s dress is a “big no”

@Zama_T said that Mdoda’s dress was a “big no” and asked if she wanted to go to an Oscar or a high school diploma.

Anele responded: “You are a Forex trader. You may want to save your large numbers for your bank account. “

Enthusiastic reviews from celebrities

Mdoda’s look received rave reviews on Instagram, where celebrities like Khanya Mkangisa, Ayanda Thabethe, Gail Mabalane, Celeste Ntuli, and Terry Pheto commented that she hit the nail on the head and looked stunning.

Her post garnered over 11,300 likes on Instagram and Twitter as the comments poured over her dress with people.

You look damn hot! SA is super proud of you!

– Ntombi Dlamini (@ NtombiDlamini19) February 10, 2020

Everyone who worked on this look did a great job, from clothing designer, makeup artist to hair and nawe ke Mamfene wayirocka!

– Andisiwe Sandla (@ hilaryhand2) February 10, 2020

You look gorgeous 😍😍😍😍😍

– Bonnie 👑 (@BonnieMthethwa) February 10, 2020

Mdoda’s best moments on the red carpet:

Glamor Magazine’s December cover star also shared her best moments, which we listed below on the respected red carpet, and featured her one-on-one interviews with A-listers and Hollywood kings like Al Pacino, our own Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt.

She was allowed to sing Janelle Monae

Convinced Al Pacino to welcome South Africa

We had a “local is lekker” moment with Charlize Theron on the red carpet

“Parasite” receives numerous awards

The Oscars took place in Hollywood on Sunday evening and Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award for his role in The Joker. Renee Zellwegger is awarded a gong for best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy and the South Korean film Parasite and receives awards for the best picture, the best international film, the best director and the best original screenplay.

Charlize Theron was nominated in the category of best actresses, but lost to Zellwegger.

Highlights of the night include a surprising performance of Lose Yourself by Eminem and a tribute to River Phoenix by Joaquin, who continued to appeal to the world to correct the injustices of racism, climate change and animal brutality.

All Oscar awards will be broadcast on M-Net on Monday at 9:00 p.m.