And yet ... Jon Jones crowned UFC247 champion in controversial decision

It was the ultimate match – the UFC bad boy who has only one controversial loss to his name against the undefeated rising American star.

And it was Jon Jones who came to the top in UFC247 in what can only be described as a controversial decision.

Jones and Dominick Reyes did not disappoint in Houston, with a show that ended in the fate of the judges.

But when the scores came down and Jones was at the top, fans vented their anger.

Some called it “rigged,” others described it as “theft.”

There is already a call for a rematch away from Texas.

The unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 was met with a scattered applause and loud anger from the crowd because many felt that the challenger had proven enough to take the title.

Jones (26-1-1) handed the fourth ranked Reyes (12-1) his first loss and improved to 15-0 in title fights. He became the leader in all-time UFC title defense.

Jones fought for the first time since last July’s victory over Thiago Santos over UFC 239, his longest period between fights in more than five years.

Jones has a blocked history in the UFC after he was arrested in 2015 for a hit and run.

He was stripped of his title and removed from the official ranking by the UFC.

His return against Ovince Saint Preux and Daniel Cormier were also changed to ‘no matches’ after Jones tested positive for banned substances in 2016 and 2017.

Reyes came out on the attack in the first round, Jones briefly knocked on the ground less than two minutes in the match. Jones bounced back in the second round and landed several strong hooks on Reyes’ head.

The lively crowd swung back and forth in support of both hunters and sang both names at different points.

In the third round, Reyes landed blows to Jones’s head and he pulled blood early in the fourth round. Jones finished that round strong and the once lively audience became silent and tense in anticipation of the final round.

Jones stepped up his attack in the final round, but Reyes seemed to keep enough distance from the champion to put it in the hands of the jury.

In the other fights, former NRL player Justin Tafa won his first UFC victory.

New Zealand-born Aussie took less than two minutes to stop the heavyweight Juan Adams from the hometown.

In the UFC 247 co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title against Katlyn Chookagian and stopped the challenger in the third round.

Houston-native heavyweight Derrick Lewis (23-7) defeated Ilir Latifi (15-8) via unanimous decision with a rising rally late. Featherweight Dan Ige (13-2) won his fifth straight fight and made a shared decision over Mirsad Bektic (13-3).

Before the pay-per-view portion of the event, the UFC honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other seven victims of the January 26 helicopter crash with a video repo and a moment of nine seconds of silence. Bryant was a partner of UFC sponsor Body Armor and invested in the UFC, said President Dana White.

Sports stars in Houston that were seen were J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson, Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Carlos Correa and others. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta sat next to UFC fan and actress Halle Berry.

