An attractive option for investors

If not, the good news is that Prudential offers a range of tax-free mutual funds that meet a variety of risk and reward requirements. The deadline for including your contributions in the 2019/20 tax year ends on February 28, 2020. The benefits can be considerable over time. Read on to find out more.

Tax-free investments were launched in March 2015 and, as the name suggests, offer investors the opportunity to invest tax-free. Even though the allowable amounts seem relatively small (with an annual limit of R 33,000 and a lifetime limit of R 500,000), we consider tax-free investments to be a valuable part of an investor’s portfolio, especially if they are put together over time.

However, before making an investment, it is important that you carefully think about (and understand) their benefits and, in some cases, their limitations, in order to find out how to best use them.

What are the advantages of tax-free investments?

All growth of the underlying investment is completely exempt from the SA tax on interest, rental income, dividends or capital gains.

You can withdraw your money at any time (although we recommend our customers to invest long term to really benefit from the product’s tax exemption).

The contributions are flexible – either via a flat rate or monthly debit orders;

Tax-free investments are not subject to any pension investment limits. and

Parents can open separate accounts for their children.

Consider maximizing your RA first when you save for retirement

When deciding whether or not to invest in a tax-free product, you must take into account, among other things, that your contributions to a tax-free investment can only be made from after-tax money.

This means that if you want to use your tax-free investment as your primary retirement savings tool, compared to pension income (RAs) where all contributions are tax-deductible (up to), you will have to invest less and grow a limit of 27, 5% or R350,000 per year of your taxable income) plus growth is exempt from all taxes. This means that from a maximum return perspective, it’s probably better to exhaust your RA premium limit each year before investing in a tax-free savings product.

However, if you invest for a shorter period of time or need better accessibility, you can only access your accumulated savings with RAs from the age of 55, whereas tax-free savings products are always available. RAs are also subject to retirement investment restrictions (restrictions on how much you can invest per asset class, etc.) that are regulated in Regulation 28, but not with regard to tax-free investments.

We recommend that you consult a financial advisor to ensure that you make the most efficient decisions based on your personal circumstances.

Long-term is usually better

To maximize the benefits of tax-free investments, you should invest in longer-term assets such as stocks and listed properties, or in diversified funds such as balanced mutual funds with a relatively high exposure to these assets. This is because, theoretically, they are likely to get better returns than cash and bonds over time. Therefore, the effect of the yield mix is ​​stronger than with other options.

Of course, these growth resources are associated with a higher risk. So it’s best to stay invested for five to ten years. This makes tax-free investments more suitable for longer-term goals like educating your child, a home, and as a supplement to your retirement assets. At Prudential, you also have access to our range of marginal global funds under the tax-free product, giving you more opportunity to diversify across asset classes, regions and currencies.

Tax free investments: Be aware of the limits

One final consideration is that the government has set strict premium limits of R 500,000 per person over its lifetime and R 33,000 per year for tax-free savings products. If you exceed these limits, SARS will penalize 40% of the excess. It is therefore important to keep an eye on all of your posts. If you withdraw from your tax-free investment, this will not change your life or your annual limit.

For example, if you invest R 33,000 for the tax year and then decide to withdraw it, you cannot replace the amount that you have deducted (i.e. you would have maximized your contribution limit for that tax year). We recommend that investors avoid withdrawals whenever possible, as they reduce the growth effect over time.

Don’t forget that the key date for increasing your tax-free investment for the 2019/20 tax year is February 28, 2020.

Further information and an overview of our range of funds can be found on our website under Tax-Free. To invest now, simply fill out an online application form.

Use the following form to contact Prudential: