AMD’s 64-core Threadripper 3990x is now available

The AMD Threadripper 3990x is now available via NewEgg. AMD’s newest Threadripper CPU has 64 cores and 128 threads to help you create the most demanding workloads and games. AMD announced the CPU on CES 2020, including the impressive specification sheet. The Threadripper 3990x costs $ 3,990.

The 3990x Threadripper has 64 cores, 128 threads and a combined 288 MB cache. It has a total of 88 PCIe 4.0 jobs for large GPU and NVMe requirements. It also has quad channel DDR4 with ECC support.

It has NVMe RAID support, which means that you can combine up to six NVMe drives with Threadripper processors. You can double that bandwidth with PCIe 4.0 on AMD’s TRX40 motherboards.

AMD positioned the Threadripper 3990x as a value proposition compared to more expensive Intel hardware. AMD stated to CES that the Threadripper 3990x is about 30 percent faster than a dual Intel Xeon 8280 configuration, which costs around $ 20,000. The Threadripper 3990x is aimed at high-end professionals, so a price tag measured in thousands is normal.