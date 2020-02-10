AMD announces two graphic Radeon workstation cards

AMD has announced two new GPUs for workstations, the Radeon Pro W5500 and the Radeon Pro W5500M. AMD built the graphic cards to handle workloads of graphic demanding industries, including engineering, construction, design and production and architecture. The Radeon Pro W5500 is available mid-February for $ 399. AMD has not released price details for the Radeon Pro W5500M today, but it will be available in the spring of 2020. The AMD website has a page for anyone interested in purchasing of Radeon Pro WX series GPUs.

The Radeon Pro W5500 uses AMD RDNA architecture, 7nm process technology and GDDR6 memory. It also supports PCI Express 4.0. AMD states that the card “delivers incredible multitasking performance even in demanding situations, such as enabling professionals to continue to develop their designs while simultaneously displaying a visualization in the background.”

AMD emphasizes that the card offers an estimated ten times better application workflow performance than competing cards, according to the SPECviewperf 13 benchmark during a multitasking load. AMD also emphasizes that the card uses up to 32 percent less system power in SOLIDWORKS than competing cards.

The card also works with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and Microsoft Remote Desktop, so that people can access their workstations from other devices.

AMD will present the Radeon Pro W5500 at 3DEXPERIENCE World 2020, which takes place from February 10 to February 12 in Nashville, Tennessee. AMD has released less information about the Radeon Pro W5500M, but has included the specifications listed above.