Amazon is now looking for staff for the center of Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Amazon now has more than 1,000 full-time positions in West Michigan.

It anticipates Amazon’s official launch in Seattle

new $ 150

million fulfillment center, which is located in the southwestern corner of

68th Street and Patterson Avenue in Gaines Township, south of Grand Rapids.

Employees of the more than 855,000 square center will choose,

Items packed and shipped by customers. In addition to the Amazon minimum wage $ 15,

the company offers full benefits

including healthcare.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and have a high

consider a school diploma or equivalent.

All interested candidates can apply

online. They can also choose a team preference and select an appointment

time to attend a recruitment event and orientation.

`)

);

// Embed Facebook Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.src = ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&appId=166116077300962&autoLogAppEvents=1’;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, fjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

// Twitter Embed Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, tjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.setAttribute (‘async’, ”);

js.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

tjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, tjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘twitter-js’));

}

});

} (JQuery))