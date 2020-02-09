Allegedly, the NSW teenager hides more than 1000 MDMA capsules in condoms, sneaks into the Transmission Music Festival

A teenager allegedly found with over 1000 MDMA capsules wrapped in condoms and hidden in his clothes is one of six people accused of drugs at a music festival in Sydney.

NSW Police said the 19-year-old man, who attended the Transmission Music Festival on Saturday at Sydney Olympic Park, was sought after a drug dog detection and reportedly found with 1005 MDMA capsules.

They were packed in condoms and hidden in his pants and underwear, while LSD tabs and a credit card knife were found in his wallet, police say.

The teenager was accused of supplying a commercial amount of a forbidden drug, owning a forbidden drug and having a knife in a public place.

Another 19-year-old man was reportedly found with 287 MDMA capsules in a vacuum-sealed package hidden in his underwear, along with $ 100 cash.

He was accused of the same two drug offenses and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Both men were refused the bail and would appear on Sunday at the Parramatta Bail Court.

A 31-year-old man was also found with 195 MDMA capsules and $ 790 in cash.

He and two others received bail to appear later in Burwood Local Court, while one man reportedly found with 10 MDMA capsules and a laser pointer received a notice from the court.

A total of 32 people were processed for drug possession.

This includes nine reports of drug offenses.

