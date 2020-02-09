Allan Border Medal: Pat Cummins on schedule for back-to-back medals

The status of Cummins as the golden boy of the Australian cricket was formally recognized last year when he was voted the best player in a bald piece that followed the sandpaper saga.

The star paceman, recently crowned ICC Test cricket player of the year, was able to easily re-assemble the men’s gong at the Australian cricket awards in Melbourne.

Alyssa Healy is also a leading contender to make consecutive Belinda Clark awards, with Australia’s most productive batter during the voting period with 1112 runs at 55.6.

Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and David Warner are all Australia’s best male players in successive years, but Cummins would be the first bowler to achieve the achievement.

However, he faces fierce competition.

Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon also played a key role in the team’s revival after their annus horribilis.

“I definitely won’t win. I would love to see Patty Cummins, I think he has been world class again,” Lyon told AAP.

“Mitchell Starc is a bit of a dark horse for me.

“I know he didn’t play as many Ashes tests as he would like, but (he excelled in) the World Cup matches and the Australian home test.

“I would like to see a bowler win.”

A 3-2-1 voting system is used after every international match, combining the judgment of teammates, referees (at home), match referees (overseas) and journalists.

Voices are then weighted; Tests get a value of six with ODIs (three) and Twenty20s (two).

Cummins was Australia’s most productive and consistent bowler during the voting period, saving 103 wickets at 19.44 in all formats.

Warner, possibly Cummins’ biggest rival on the night of cricket, came on the battle charts in the same route with 1815 runs at 69.81.

A victory for Warner, who won the prize in 2016 and 2017 prior to his life-changing judgment error at Newlands, would stand in the way of a redeeming chapter for a batsman who had banned Cricket Australia (CA) from ever leading.

Warner missed limited-overs tours of India and the UAE due to suspension at the start of the voting period, but ended up one point short of being the overall leading run-scorer at the World Cup.

The veteran struggled memorable in the Ashes, but returned to form with a big home summer, the high point was a record-breaking innings of 335 that were not on Adelaide Oval.

The test player of the year can be particularly tight.

Smith was the only possible choice for the man of the series in the Ashes, but then failed to score a test tub at home, while Labuschagne went from strength to strength and dominated the Australian summer.

