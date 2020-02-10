All “new mutants” in fresh pictures

Twentieth Century uses Twitter to inform fans about the various Marvel characters that we will see in their adaptation of The new mutants, their X-Men spin-off that will finally hit theaters April 3, 2020,

The new photos contain fresh shots of Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin, also known as magic; Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie, a.k.a. Cannonball; Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair, a.k.a. Wolfsbane; Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa a.k.a Sunspot, a mutant with the ability to absorb and channel solar energy; and Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar, the Indian telepath, also known as “Mirage”.

Alice Braga Cecilia Reyes, a doctor who is able to create a protective bio-field around her, but also has more to do than she allows.

In the film, “five young mutants who are just discovering their skills are fighting while being held in a secret facility against their will to escape their past sins and save themselves.”

director Josh Boone also made it clear that The New Mutants is very much inspired by Dream Warriors.

