All eyes on racing for the best Oscar photo

Terrifying clown or aging gangsters? Nostalgia for Tinseltown or the muddy trenches of an age-old war?

Hollywood will give its highest honor on Sunday at an Oscars ceremony that saw a number of historic scoops and an all-white actor winner podium that has revived the # OscarsSoWhite debate.

Brad Pitt, Elton John, Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson and Martin Scorsese are among the A-list nominees, alongside the little-known cast of Korean drama Parasite, which threatens to steal the thunder of Hollywood’s biggest names.

All eyes are on the coveted best photo prize, which, according to spectators, is a three-way race between independent social satire Parasite, the thrilling 1917 World War I film by the British director Sam Mendes from 1917 by Universal Pictures and Quentin Tarantino’s love letter for business. show, Once upon a time in Hollywood, from Sony Pictures.

“The smart guess is certainly 1917, but I don’t exclude that something else wins, whether it’s Parasite or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, or Jojo Rabbit,” said Scott Feinberg, columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, ahead. from the show.

Parasite, from best director-nominated Bong Joon Ho, is certainly looking forward to winning the newly named best international film category and is trying to introduce the history books as the first film in a foreign language to win a best Oscar photo.

Dark comic book film Joker by Warner Bros, with a leading 11 nominations, Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story and the mob epic of the streaming service The Irishman, race car drama Ford v Ferrari by 20th Century Studios, and new adaptation Little Women by Sony Pictures, round out the competition for the main prize.

The winners are chosen by the 8,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the show does not host a second year.

Netflix has boosted its Hollywood reputation by receiving a leading 24 nominations this year, including for drama The Two Popes, animation film Klaus and documentary American Factory. Still, the coveted best photo Oscar can avoid it again on Sunday, say prize winners.

A bad year for diversity, with Cynthia Erivo the only actor of color in the race and a fully male director’s field, has revived the # OscarsSoWhite debate of four years ago.

Erivo, who played freedom fighter Harriet Tubman in Harriet, probably loses the best actor race against Renee Zellweger, who has won prizes this season for her performance as an older Judy Garland in Judy.

“She gave an amazing performance,” said Variety lead film critic Owen Gleiberman. “My jaw was just on the floor.”

Pitt flew back as a leading Hollywood man after a time out of sight during his bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie, and is seen as a shoo-in for the supporting actor Oscar for his relaxed stuntman role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the favorite to win his first Oscar for a disturbing performance as a lonely clown who turns to violence in Joker, while Scarlett Johansson is nominated for her roles in both Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. No actor won two Oscars on the same evening

