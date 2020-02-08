Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will get married soon

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will close the knot at the end of the current year. According to reports, the couple will marry in December after the release of the film “Bhramastra”.

The couple officially declared their relationship two years ago at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding when the two performed together at the wedding reception. The couple came together on the set of Brahmastra, the couple’s first film together.

Before Ranbir Kapoor got together, he was reportedly with Katrina Kaif, while Alia Bhatt was with Siddharth Malhotra, her co-star from Student of the Year.

The couple performed again at the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, was also seen at the wedding reception with the couple.

Look who’s there! #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt and #NeetuKapoor arrive for the wedding reception of #ArmaanJain and # AnissaMalhotra. pic.twitter.com/NCYOpVTjfT

– Filmfare (@filmfare) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also visited Ranbir Kapoor’s battered father, actor Rishi Kapoor. The families of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are said to have made preparations for the wedding.

“Well, of course they’re in love. You don’t have to be a genius to do that! I love Ranbir, he’s a great guy. You have to find out what they’re doing with your relationship,” director Mahesh Bhatt said in an interview.

Love! #AliaBhatt looks absolutely gorgeous at the wedding party of #ArmaanJain and # AnissaMalhotra. pic.twitter.com/EO0H2WRQ40

– Filmfare (@filmfare) February 4, 2020

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. According to the actress, their relationship is getting better every day.

In her interview last year, Alia revealed how Ranbir helped her deal with stress and anxiety and calmed her down, especially when it came to work stress. “It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship,” said the actress. “I say it with all authenticity and honesty. It is nice. I am currently walking on stars and clouds. ”

(Another picture) Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt with Reema Jain and Nita Ambani at the reception of Armaan Jain. pic.twitter.com/vsaM8MNFJT

– Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 6, 2020

“The best thing is that we are two people who are in their full professional lives right now. He shoots continuously. Me too. It is not a situation where you will see us together all the time. That is the real hallmark of one comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage, ”she added joyfully.