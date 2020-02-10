Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar explain why their ‘existence is the resistance’ – Raw Story

On Friday, democracy now! co-host Nermeen Shaikh sat down for a rare joint interview with the team, the group of four first-year democratic congress women who have taken Capitol Hill by storm: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar from Minnesota. Omar and Tlaib are the first Muslim women to be elected in the congress. Omar is a former refugee from Somalia and Tlaib is the first female Palestinian-American congressman. Ayanna Pressley is the first African-American woman to be elected to Congress in Massachusetts. Ocasio-Cortez was only 29 years old when she took office last year, making her the youngest woman ever to serve in Congress. Ocasio-Cortez – or AOC – was born from a mother from Puerto Rico and a father from the South Bronx and has become one of the most popular lawmakers in the country. Last week Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley boycotted President Trump’s State of the Union speech, Tlaib walked away during the speech and Omar stayed before the speech and said, “My presence tonight is resistance.” Nermeen Shaikh spoke with the four politicians in an event organized by The Rising Majority at Howard University.