Alexander Vindman officially fired and escorted from the White House – Raw Story

The lawyer representing Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman issued a scorching statement after his client was “escorted out of the White House” on Friday.

“There is no question in the mind of an American why this man’s work is over, why this country now employs one less soldier at the White House,” said Ambassador David Pressman.

“LTC Vindman was asked to leave to tell the truth. His honor, his dedication to justice, frightened the powerful,” he argued.

“The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his work, his career and his privacy. He did what every member of our army is taxed every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath and he served his country even when it was fraught with danger and personal danger, “said Pressman.