Albion DPS: Robber attack, tying store employee

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) – Albion police are looking for the two men who attacked and tied up a shop assistant during a robbery Friday night.
It happened around 7:30 PM at Albion Hydroponics on N. Eaton Street south of I-94.
The Albion Department of Public Safety says two men entered the garden shop and threatened the employee with a gun, attacked the employee, and then left the employee tied in the bathroom.
They left with cash and drove off in a U-Haul van.
Anyone with information about who the robbers might be is asked to call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.
- Security photos show the two men who had a garden shop in Albion on 10 February 2020.
- Security photos show the U-Haul driven by two men who had a garden shop in Albion on 10 February 2020.
