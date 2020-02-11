Albion DPS: Robber attack, tying store employee

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) – Albion police are looking for the two men who attacked and tied up a shop assistant during a robbery Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 PM at Albion Hydroponics on N. Eaton Street south of I-94.

The Albion Department of Public Safety says two men entered the garden shop and threatened the employee with a gun, attacked the employee, and then left the employee tied in the bathroom.

They left with cash and drove off in a U-Haul van.

Anyone with information about who the robbers might be is asked to call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.

Security photos show the two men who had a garden shop in Albion on 10 February 2020.

Security photos show the U-Haul driven by two men who had a garden shop in Albion on 10 February 2020.

